On Tuesday, Sept. 29, after much hype, Alicia Keys' Keys Soulcare website finally launched, and rest assured, it's probably not what you expected — and I mean that in the best way. With the launch of Keys Soulcare, a lifestyle beauty brand, Keys drew upon the principles of community and honoring your inner light to unlock what makes you feel beautiful. Though Keys Soulcare plans to release skincare products at a later date, the initial release of the website features short articles on a variety of topics, like how to nourish your "inner creative," a look at what beauty means to Keys, or resources for "self-love and growth."

"It’s not just the products that I use, it’s also the space I give myself. To slow down. To meditate. To light my favorite candle, put on a face mask, run a bath," Keys wrote in a welcome article about soulcare. It’s these moments, these rituals, that nurture me and make me feel connected — body, mind, and spirit. It’s my one wish that every soul experiences these moments of self-love, quietness, and acceptance so that we can all illuminate more!"

Courtesy of Keys Soulcare

On the Keys Soulcare website, you'll find inspirational content Keys hopes will help you on your way to radiating light in both your skin physically and through your personality, particularly in the following areas: body, mind, spirit, and connection. The site already features content funneled under each topic in the form of short videos, written passages, and suggestions for how to incorporate this idea of self-care into your own life. For example, in an article about how to nurture your inner creative, Keys recommends her favorite crystals to use, as well as other ideas like creating a quiet space or turning to books and written works that spark your creativity.

Keys Soulcare also features an introduction to lightworkers, or those wellness experts whom Keys has tapped to foster a community within Keys Soulcare and "bring in good energy." Think: people like Deborah Hanekamp, founder of Mama Medicine; Xoai Pham, an advocate for trans people of color and sex workers; and Dr. Renée Snyder, a dermatologist and founder of W3LL People.

Keys Soulcare was developed in collaboration with e.l.f. Beauty, known for celebrating every eye, lip, and face and ensuring beauty products are accessible and enjoyable with extremely affordable prices. “We are so proud to partner with Alicia, as we share the same core values of inclusivity, empowerment, and a deeper view of beauty,” said Tarang Amin, chairman and chief executive officer of e.l.f. Beauty. “We look forward to leveraging our capabilities and track record of success as we take this next step in our transformation to a multi-brand portfolio.”