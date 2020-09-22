Alicia Keys is unleashing a new creation unto the world on the heels of the release of her latest album, ALICIA. Revealed to the world on Tuesday, Sept. 22, Keys Soulcare, which launches officially on Sept. 29, is Keys' new venture dedicated to nourishing one's soul and inner light. She plans to accomplish this by building a community and fostering conversations that "share the soul of self-care and skincare." Keys Soulcare is launching with well-known affordable beauty brand e.l.f. Beauty.

“We are so proud to partner with Alicia, as we share the same core values of inclusivity, empowerment, and a deeper view of beauty,” said Tarang Amin, chairman and chief executive officer of e.l.f. Beauty. “We look forward to leveraging our capabilities and track record of success as we take this nextstep in our transformation to a multi-brand portfolio.”

Keys Soulcare will consist of a robust editorial site; a newsletter; and a host of cruelty-free, clean, dermatologist-developed and -tested products (in collaboration with W3LL People Co-Founder Dr. Renée Snyder, M.D.) to come. Although the Keys Soulcare website doesn't launch until Sept. 29, you can get a sneak peek of the brand's overall message and how Keys defines "soulcare" on its Instagram. "Soulcare is paying attention to that part inside of you that you can’t see, but you can feel — nourishing it, fulfilling it, spoiling it, and loving it," she says in a promotional Instagram post. In other words, it seems Keys will approach self-care and skincare from a holistic lens rather than a superficial one, sharing how these rituals can nourish the body, mind, spirit, and connection and vice versa.

“We're so busy all the time that I don't think we create these small rituals for ourselves," Keys said in a press release shared with Elite Daily. "Even the five minutes it takes to wash my face — when I’m able to create that space for myself, I feel more beautiful, more powerful, more possible. That's soulcare."

In the spirit of community, Keys has tapped those whom she calls "lightworkers" to help foster an informative community of light and positivity. These lightworkers include healer and creative Emilia Ortiz, Mama Medicine Founder Deborah Hanekamp, and Orenda Tribe Founder Amy Yeung, each of whom bring with them a unique perspective on living and wellness.

This year has forced many people to spend more time with themselves in isolation, resulting in a reimagining of what our daily lives and routines look like, to say the least. Keys Soulcare comes at an opportune time, as a brighter spotlight shifts onto the idea of wellness. “The first time we met Alicia, we knew that we were creating something that transcended skincare. Her powerful words and her passion for taking care of the whole self inspired us to create a rich, soulful content experience along with serious skincare,” said Kory Marchisotto, chief marketing officer, e.l.f. Beauty, and president, Keys Soulcare, in a press release. “Now, more than ever, it’s important to connect with consumers in deeper, more meaningful ways.”

According to a press release from the brand, Keys Soulcare plans to donate a portion of proceeds to non-profit organizations, which will be determined at a later date. You'll be able to experience what Keys Soulcare has to offer come Sept. 29. Until then, you can enter your email on the Keys Soulcare website in anticipation of its launch and weekly newsletter.