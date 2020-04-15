Kevin Keller On 'Katy Keene' Is A 'Riverdale' Crossover Fans Have Been Craving

Another familiar face is about to turn up in New York City very soon. Katy Keene has already given fans a few fun Riverdale crossover moments, but the biggest one is on the way. The show's co-creator Michael Grassi revealed Kevin Keller is coming to Katy Keene in a Riverdale crossover fans have been waiting for.

Kevin's appearance on Katy Keene will mark the first main Riverdale character to show up on the spinoff... aside from Josie McCoy, of course, who left Riverdale to star in Katy Keene. There have already been a few crossover moments before Kevin's cameo: Katy met up with Veronica in an earlier Riverdale episode, and Josie's mom Sierra paid her daughter a visit recently. The show also mentions Riverdale and its characters fairly often, and set photos have already teased a boxing match between Archie and KO Kelly is coming up. But right now, it's Kevin's time to shine as he takes on the Big Apple and reunites with Josie in a first look at his Katy Keene moment.

The photos Grassi shared show Kevin sitting with his high school buddy Josie and her new roomie Jorge. The stills are from Katy Keene Season 1, Episode 10, "Gloria," set to air on April 23, and the synopsis teases Kevin will help Josie out after she has a falling out with her new girl group.

The Katy Keene cameo will come shortly after Kevin helms Riverdale Season 4's musical episode dressed as Hedwig from Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Kevin being on Katy Keene also gives fans some relief; since Katy Keene is set about five years ahead of Riverdale's current timeline, this is basically confirmation he isn't going to die on his home show any time soon.

The full synopsis for "Gloria" reveals Katy's boss will be at the center of controversy, while Jorge will hit an obstacle in his love life and Pepper will try to deal with secrets from her past:

When an allegation against Gloria is made, Katy tries to get to the bottom of it, but instead might have discovered something about her mother. Josie and the new Pussycats have a falling out leaving Josie's close friend, Kevin Keller, to remind that she doesn't need to be that person anymore. Jorge offers Bernardo an interesting relationship proposition in order not to lose him, but it does not go as he hoped. Meanwhile, Pepper's past is starting to catch up with her and it could jeopardize more than just the Pepper Plant.

Kevin Keller's episode of Katy Keene will air on Thursday, April 23, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.