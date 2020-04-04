After a slight delay, Riverdale High's third annual musical extravaganza is back on track, and the newly released first-look photos of the episode reveal a wild new look for everyone. After adapting songs from Carrie: The Musical and Heathers: The Musical in Seasons 2 and 3, the Riverdale cast is taking on the rock musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch for Season 4's big show, and the songs aren't the only thing getting a makeover. New photos from Riverdale Season 4's musical episode show the whole cast in glam drag, complete with big blonde wigs and glittery eyeshadow.

Now that musical episodes have become a yearly tradition for Riverdale, Season 4's take on Hedwig and the Angry Inch has been one of the most highly anticipated episodes for fans this year. The episode, entitled "Wicked Little Town," was originally slated to air on Wednesday, April 8, but it was delayed a week due to the effect coronavirus has had on the show's set. While the delay was a let-down, it definitely looks like the wait will be worth is when Season 4, Episode 17 finally does air on Wednesday, April 15, because The CW recently released a ton of photos from the episode and they are next-level epic.

As the photos clearly show, Kevin Keller is going to take center stage for this year's musical, donning a blonde wig, fishnet stockings, and a massive cape to portray Hedwig.

But Kevin won't be alone in his drag makeover. The photos also reveal the rest of Riverdale High will dress as Hedwig along with Kevin to confront their principal, Mr. Honey.

And of course, the Core Four is going to do their fair share of singing and dancing as well. The episode will be the show's debut of The Archies, Archie's band from the Archie Comics.

The Archies won't only be rocking out at La Bonne Nuit. The photos also reveal Archie, Betty, Jughead, Veronica, and Kevin will perform a big number on the roof of Pop's.

Along with all of the photos, The CW also released a telling synopsis of "Wicked Little Town," which teases a new romance on the horizon:

After the previous debacles of Carrie: The Musical and Heathers: The Musical, Kevin decides to revive Riverdale High's tradition of hosting a variety show. But when Mr. Honey forbids him from performing a number from Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kevin and the gang rally against their principal -- each by performing a number from Hedwig, turning the variety show into a full-fledged musical that reflects the students' inner lives and struggles. And amidst all the drama, one forbidden "showmance" begins to blossom.

Fans can also get a brief look at the Riverdale High students in action channeling Hedwig in the promo trailer for the episode.

Riverdale Season 4's musical episode will air on The CW on Wednesday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET.