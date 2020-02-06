Riverdale fans got a sneak peek of the show's new spinoff series Katy Keene in the Feb. 5 crossover episode, but one moment may lead them to think a major Riverdale character could follow Josie McCoy's lead and jump shows. The episode featured Veronica Lodge reuniting with her New York City bestie Katy Keene, and it sounds like that reunion could happen again very soon... but potentially five years in the future. So, will Veronica be on Katy Keene after Riverdale Season 4 wraps up? It would be a huge change for Riverdale, but as of right now, it sounds like it could happen.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from Riverdale Season 4, Episode 12, "Men of Honor." At long last, viewers finally got to meet NYC fashionista Katy Keene in a Riverdale episode, which aired a day ahead of the Katy Keene series premiere on Feb. 6. As Veronica jetted off to New York for an interview with Barnard College, she enlisted Katy to help her select the perfect outfit. Fans got to see glimpses of what's to come for the new show, including Lacy's department store, where Katy works, as well as Molly's Crisis, the drag bar where she hangs out with her friend Jorge.

In their catch-up chat, Katy also revealed some important life events that will surely be further explored in her spinoff series. Namely, her mother is struggling with a lethal illness, and she is going strong with her boyfriend K.O. Kelly.

The CW

After her trip, Veronica confirmed to her parents she got into Barnard and was excited to enroll there, but that probably caused a lot of fans to wonder about the future of Riverdale. Where things stand now, it seems clear Archie is set on staying in town, and flash-forwards have shown Betty getting into Yale and Jughead possibly not even being alive to finish senior year. The CW has already renewed Riverdale for Season 5, but it looks like the Core Four could be scattered all over the East Coast in the upcoming season.

If Veronica does end up going to Barnard, that would give fans a good chance of seeing her in Katy Keene. The new show is set five years ahead of the events of Riverdale, so it would actually be possible for the Camila Mendes to be on both shows at once, playing a high school version of Veronica in Riverdale and a post-college Ronnie in Katy Keene. After all, Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) already made that jump when she left Riverdale after Season 3 to become a main cast member on the new spinoff.

It's unclear how the show may move forward with all the college complications, but the crossover episode also may have introduced a reason why Veronica may end up choosing to stay in Riverdale rather than go off to Barnard after all. In the end, Hermione told Veronica Hiram had been diagnosed with a neuromuscular disorder, which hit Ronnie especially hard after just hearing about Katy's mother. If Hiram's condition worsens toward the end of Season 4, Veronica may choose to stay in Riverdale to be close to him rather than go to New York.

Of course, it's way too early to know what's going to happen at the end of Season 4 yet, so stay tuned as the new episodes air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.