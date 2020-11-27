It's no secret that Kendall and Kylie Jenner are masters of social media, and their latest TikTok proved they aren't above poking a bit of fun at themselves. On Nov. 26, the duo decided to take their near-constant trolling of each other to the lip-syncing app for some good-natured sisterly jabs about their careers, love lives, and family faves. The holidays truly bring everyone together, but in Kendall and Kylie Jenner's TikTok about their differences, the two are happy to celebrate what makes them unique for a popular siblings trend.

The Jenners decided to draw a line in the sand in their now-viral TikTok, shared by sister Kim Kardashian West to Twitter, and poke fun at each others' most controversial habits and reputations. "They're so cute!" Kardashian West captioned the video on her Twitter, but the video itself is pretty scathing, even if Kendall and Kylie were just teasing each other.

The duo set up a series of this-or-that categories for themselves to choose from before taking sides and battling it out over their buzziest rumors. They didn't wait long to start spilling tea, either; the first categories were "supermodel" and "Instagram model," with Kendall proudly taking the "supermodel" spot and shoving Kylie to the other side. The shade of it all! Other categories were less catty. For example, they both agreed on who their mom's favorite is (Kylie), and that Kendall prefers "hoopers" over "rappers." Kylie also admitted to being just a bit "high maintenance," while Kendall was comfortable on the "low maintenance" side of things, something she's been adamant about in the past. The video ends on a giggly note, with the sisters laughing while Kendall tried to convince Kylie that she's a "sloppy drunk."

While the video was certainly all in good fun, it got quite the reaction from TikTok celebs overnight. "This is TikTok royalty," Addison Rae Easterling, a known friend of the family, commented on the clip. Even Tana Mongeau chimed in: "We've all been waiting for this. Thank god y'all fed us on Thanksgiving."

It's all fun and games for now, but now fans want a version with the Kardashian sisters included. Could you imagine the hair pulling if you got Kourtney, Khloé, and Kim to try out the trend? Madness.

Here's hoping the Jenners can convince their older sisters to take on the TikTok challenge next.