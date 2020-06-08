All around the world, people are showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement by protesting against police brutality and racial injustice. Apart from raising awareness about BLM online to their millions of followers, celebrities are also taking to the streets to stand in solidarity with the Black community. A photo circulating online has fans believing Kendall Jenner edited a photo to make it seem like she attended a BLM protest. Fans were outraged she would do something like that, but Kendall Jenner's response to rumors she photoshopped herself at a protest clears things up.

The 24-year-old model has been accused of photoshopping a few of her Instagram photos through the years. Usually, she stays mum about photoshopping rumors, but this is one stance where she cleared things up quick. When a rumor spread on June 5 that Jenner edited herself holding a Black Lives Matter sign, people were quick to believe it. The photo, which was made to look like it came from Jenner's Facebook account, shows the star appearing to hold the "Black Lives Matter" sign, but her shadow revealed she wasn't actually holding anything. Of course, fans were furious over the photo and accused Jenner of faking solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Kendall Jenner photoshopping a sign in her hands is a pretty good indication of how seriously people should take celebrity opinions," one user wrote.

In response to someone sharing the photo, the star confirmed it was edited and posted by someone, but definitely not her. "This is photoshopped by someone. I DID NOT post this," Jenner wrote.

For fans wondering where the photo actually came from, it appears to be from Jenner's 24th birthday celebration. In November 2019, Jenner took her friends and family to a race track to learn how to drift. She posted a bunch of photos and videos from the day, and you can see she's wearing the same outfit from the photo above.

While Jenner didn't attend a protest (or, if she did, she didn't post publicly about it), she showed support for the Black Lives Matter movement on Instagram by acknowledging her white privilege and promising to help in whatever way she can.

"I will never personally understand the fear and pain that the black community go through on a daily basis, but I know that nobody should have to live in constant fear. I acknowledge my white privilege and promise I will continue to educate myself on how I can help," she wrote.

With so much misinformation going around online, it's so important, now more than ever, to check what's real and what's not.