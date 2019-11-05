Y'all, I get anxious enough driving the legal speed limit as it is, so race car driving, let alone drifting, for fun is a big, fat nope from me. Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, is all for it. The extremely brave soul's birthday wish this year was to hit up the race track and satisfy her need for speed. The video of Kendall Jenner race car driving looks like a stunt straight out of The Fast and the Furious.

After throwing a huge star-studded Halloween birthday bash on Oct. 31, Jenner kept things low key on her actual birthday. Well, as low key as you can get with the Kardashian-Jenner fam. On Sunday, Nov. 3, Jenner took her friends Tyler, The Creator, Fai Khadra, and Joseph Perez to learn how to drift. While Jenner and her friends looked like they had the time of their lives, the videos of the group drifting are actually so scary.

Jenner shared footage from the race track on her Instagram page with the caption, "Yesterday we all took our cars to the track and I learned how to drift :)))) SWIPE cuz this sh*t makes me happy."

Jenner's clips impressed so many celebs, including her sister Khloé Kardashian, who commented, "Amazing photos Ken." Meanwhile, Justin Timberlake posted a few explosive fire emojis to show his amazement at Jenner and her friends' stunt. Tyler, The Creator, who was actually with Jenner on the track, wrote, "INDIE MOVIE WITH A BUDGET," followed by "I mean like, who? who? we!"

Following her exciting day at the tracks, Jenner had a small birthday party with her closest friends and family. Over on her Instagram Story, Jenner re-posted Fai Khadra's Story of her blowing out the candles with her sister Kylie Jenner right beside her. (Peep the Kendall Jenner baby-photo birthday cake!)

Instagram

A few of Jenner's sisters wished her a happy birthday on Instagram, including Kim and Khloé Kardashian.

Khloé captioned her post with, "I am so incredibly honored that I was chosen to be your sister but it’s an even bigger honor that we have chosen to be one another’s best friends. I am so lucky to have someone as selfless and loving as you by my side. I love you."

Kim Kardashian shared a similar sentiment. She wrote, "My baby Kenny @kendalljenner Happy Birthday. You are the sweetest doll in the world. I wish you a lifetime of love and happiness! I love you so much and can’t wait to celebrate you today."

It's going to be tough topping these birthday festivities, but knowing Jenner, she'll totally kick it up a notch next year.