Like the rest of us, Kendall Jenner misses her friends amid the coronavirus outbreak. Jenner has been actively practicing social distancing, but for a gal who's the queen bee of socializing, it's no easy feat. These days, she's reminiscing on past memories with her friend group. Kendall Jenner's Instagram about missing her friends explained why she's taking social distancing so seriously.

The KarJenner family appear to all be taking the coronavirus pandemic very seriously. The sisters haven't been hanging out, and, understandably, they miss each other. But Kendall appears to be hunkered down with at least one person: her bestie Fai Khadra.

Thankfully, we live in a digital age, and Jenner has made the best of a dire situation by having a virtual dance party. Jenner was the latest celebrity to hop on board the TikTok train, and she enlisted her bestie for some help.

When boredom struck Khadra and Jenner on March 23, they blessed us all with a moment that was pure gold. Dancing to Swaco Tha Illest's "DGAF," the supermodel and her BFF made on of the funniest celebrity TikToks yet.

Khadra was the first to share the epic video, both on TikTok and his IG story, and then Jenner soon reposted it. "We caved," she wrote below the video, alluding to the massive increase of TikTok videos that have been posted since the coronavirus pandemic began.

You can see Jenner and Khadra show off their best moves below.

Jenner and Khadra may be having fun together, but Jenner made it clear she missed her whole crew. Her March 23 post about her friends was the ultimate throwback, and included a PSA on the importance of social distancing.

“i miss my friends,” she captioned the post. “The sooner we quarantine, the sooner we can get back to our peoples again.”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner echoed a similar message. The mother-daughter duo took to Instagram to share how they have been social distancing while still enjoying lunch together.

"Today is the first day that I'm having someone from the outside come in to my home. It's my mom, social distancing, and we are sitting six feet apart having lunch together," Kardashian said on her Instagram story. "We went on a walk six feet apart and it really did make a difference to get out. We just went on our backyard now that it's not raining. I just want you guys to still be encouraged. Social distancing is definitely the way to go and what is really going to make a difference here to get us over this curve."

It's definitely strange to see the KarJenner sisters spending so much time apart, but shout out to them for taking social distancing seriously. Plus, if they get bored, at least they can turn to TikTok.

