Model style just got that much cooler thanks to Kendall Jenner's 2019 Met Gala look. The stunner arrived to the Monday, May 6 event looking like an absolute dream and completely stole the show once again. It's always so exciting to see how various designers and celebrities will interpret a theme and truly make it their own, and I live for the extreme fashion that the Met Gala brings. Nothing is off-limits, nothing is too over-the-top, and everything is on the table, which is what makes it such an exciting event.

Jenner is actually one celebrity who has played it relatively safe with her Met Gala aesthetic in years past. Yes, she once wore a dress that was more like lingerie, and yes, she's rocked some seriously sexy cutouts, but when it comes to looks that truly push the boundaries and take dressing to the absolute extreme, I can't say Jenner's style stands up alongside that of Rihanna, Zendaya, Katy Perry, Cardi B, and the likes. Seeing as this year's theme was all about the over-the-top, the exuberant, the extra, the gaudy, the ironic, the WTF, I was hoping Jenner would enter new territory and go a bit wilder with her look. And to everyone's delight, she did just that.

The theme of this year's Costume Institute exhibition is "Fashion: Notes On Camp." In this specific context, camp means "a style or mode of personal or creative expression that is absurdly exaggerated and often fuses elements of high and popular culture," as defined by the Merriam-Webster dictionary. Basically, the theme means bringing your biggest, your brightest, and your most absurd, and with Jenner's interpretation, that meant bringing your best, most fiery Versace.

Yes, the model arrived wearing a bright orange, beaded, naked Versace dress with thousands of orange feathers lining the skirt of the dress, and an orange feathered cape extending above her head and along her left arm. She accessorized with orange jewels in her necklace and earrings, and with a sultry beauty look and a slicked back low bun, Kendall looked as if she could set the carpet on fire with one step.

Last year, Jenner took a very different approach to her Met Gala outfit, channeling an angel for the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme. While she had nothing on Katy Perry's literal angel wings, her Off-White look still stunned. It consisted of a white, off-the-shoulder top with matching sheer gloves, while white flares featuring mini trains on each hemline added an unexpected touch. Diamond earrings and rings finished off the look, and I must say that Jenner looked heavenly AF.

In 2017, Jenner rocked her barely-there lingerie-inspired look designed by La Perla. While I'm not sure how it fit into the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" theme, it was certainly sexy and definitely made a statement on the red carpet.

In short, it's impossible for Jenner not to dazzle, but for 2019, she did it in an ultra-refreshing way. Here's hoping we see more camp looks from Jenner in the future.