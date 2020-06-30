For Kelly Clarkson's latest edition of Kellyoke, she covered Taylor Swift's hit single "You Need To Calm Down" from her 2019 album Lover. With its lyrics about being yourself and drowning out the haters, the song is a perfect anthem to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, so it's no wonder Clarkson chose to perform the single in honor of Pride Month. You need to check out Kelly Clarkson's cover of Taylor Swift's "You Need To Calm Down" because it puts an interesting twist on the original song fans know and love.

By far, one of the most entertaining bits on the Kelly Clarkson Show is its Kellyoke segment involving the host covering today's biggest songs. Usually, Clarkson performs the track with a band in front of a live studio audience, but due to quarantining, she and her crew have been performing from their own homes, resulting in some really creative covers. Clarkson's "You Need To Calm Down" performance was just as unique.

As she belted out the familiar lyrics in front of a colorful screen, emojis and words from the song popped up with rainbow effects. When the chorus kicked in, images of people in the LGBTQ+ community appeared. Most of the pictures seemed to come from previous Pride festivals. Since in-person Pride events were canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the video served as a reminder that Pride Month continues on no matter what.

Watch the clip below.

At the end of the clip, Clarkson gushed about the track. "I love that song. I say that every time, but I really do love that song," she said.

This wasn't the first time Clarkson covered one of Swift's singles. In November 2019, she performed "Delicate" from Swift's 2017 album Reputation, and no surprise, she slayed that cover, too.

Clarkson has been a long-time supporter of Swift. In the middle of her feud with Scooter Braun in July 2019, Clarkson took Swift's side.

"Just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don't own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I'd buy all of the new versions just to prove a point," Clarkson tweeted to Swift at the time.

Clarkson's cover of "You Need To Calm Down" just further proved how big of a Swiftie she really is.

