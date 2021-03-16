Though the Bachelor alum has kept a low profile over the past few months, Kelley Flanagan finally decided to tell her side of the story. During a March 16 episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast, fans finally got answers they've been waiting for, and Kelley Flanagan's quotes about her breakup with Peter Weber did not hold back. "On my end, there were just a lot of non-negotiables in the relationship that they essentially were seeming to be worked on or saying that they were going to be worked on or changed, and actions kind of speak louder than words," she told Bristowe. And according to Flanagan, things just "weren't really changing."

Following their December 2020 breakup, Flanagan and Weber sparked reconciliation rumors when they appeared to go clubbing together in Tampa, Florida on Feb. 6. Apparently, the two did end up getting back together... only to break up all over again. As Flanagan told Bristowe, Weber reached out to her "maybe a week" after their split. "Then he essentially tried to like get back together and was trying to work on things and I was pretty, pretty hesitant towards all of it," she added. She ended up giving him a chance, but after Valentine's Day, the couple called it quits again.

During the interview, Flanagan also revealed that her ex didn't consult with her before going public with their breakup. Weber announced his breakup from Flanagan to fans in an Instagram post on Dec. 31, noting that things "simply didn't work out in the end." It wasn't until four days later that Flanagan shared her own breakup announcement on IG, and now the delay makes sense.

Flanagan claimed she'd asked Weber not to post about their split until she had a chance to tell her friends and family. Apparently, he didn't listen. "I think there was some kind of mental thing going on [with him] essentially saying like 'I had to do this in 2020,'" she said. "Like you do whatever you want, but I'll post it when I feel comfortable."

And for fans hoping there's still a chance these two will work things out, I wouldn't hold your breath. Though Weber and Flanagan are currently both living in New York City, Flanagan said they aren't on speaking terms. "I don't think I will be in communication with him," she told Bristowe. "It's a place in my past, I'm focusing on my future wishes. I don't think it was the healthiest thing for me to keep [my] past and [my] future and I wish him well."

Welp, that clears things up!