Now that Bachelor Nation fans have had time to fully process his side of the story, it's time to hear hers. On Jan. 3, Kelley Flanagan posted an Instagram about her breakup with Peter Weber. Unlike Peter's vague Jan. 1 post, Kelley's announcement gave fans more insight on exactly what caused their seemingly out-of-the-blue breakup.

"I know a lot of you have already heard the news, but I wanted to take some time to process it for myself before sharing... It saddens me to say this but Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways," she wrote alongside a shot of her and her ex. "Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed. Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently. I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter. I’m still hoping to make it to New York one of these days, but for now I just want to focus on my happiness! 2021, I can’t wait to see what you have in store!"

Peter made his support for his ex's announcement clear by commenting a single red heart emoji.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Her announcement follows Peter's. "Love is a funny thing. It can make you you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist," he wrote. "I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end. Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley."

Of course, Barb also had to chime in. "Love can be fickle and it is not for the timid," she wrote in the comments section of her son's post. "Those who have experienced it know this all too well. But it is better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all. Our hearts ache for you two. Kelley will always have a piece of our hearts and we wish her only the best. Mom and Dad."

I mean, would it have really felt like an official breakup if Bachelor Nation didn't know exactly where Peter's mom stood on the matter? Probs not.