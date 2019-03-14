If you're a fan of princesses and aesthetically pleasing dessert, prepare your senses for the culinary experience of a lifetime. A hotel in Japan is serving up Cinderella-themed sweets for a limited time, and if you're anywhere nearby you'll absolutely have to try it. The Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo's Cinderella-themed dessert buffet will have your eyes twinkling and mouth watering at the same time.

From April 1 to June 30, 2019, Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo is offering a super delicious and Instagrammable dessert buffet called the "World of Glass Dessert Buffet" with various mouthwatering Cinderella-themed treats, per a Business Wire press release on March 13. According to the release, some desserts will include fluffy vanilla mousse shaped like Cinderella and sponge cake decorated like horse carriages, in addition to 30 other Cinderella-themed sweet treats that are guaranteed to cast a spell on you. The event will last from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM each day, so go early to make sure you give yourself enough time to try all the treats.

Not only will Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo feature Cinderella treats, but a section of the hotel will be converted into a theme that reflects "Spellbound Maiden Who Became Princess" where guests can take commemorative photos, per the press release. The scene will capture Cinderella's ball, a princess wearing a tiara, and the iconic Cinderella glass slipper because no Cinderella-themed event would be complete without it.

According to the hotel's website, you can indulge for ¥4,300 (about $38) per adult and ¥2,600 (about $23) per child (ages 4-12). And although it's not official affiliated with Disney Tokyo Resort, it's just a 30-minute ride away from the Disney's Japanese theme park.

If you live in the United States and aren't headed to Tokyo any time soon, you can also find a princess-themed experience a little closer to home. You can enjoy a gorgeous, princess-y dessert at Disney World in Orlando, Florida when you get the Princess Aurora Cupcake. This blue and pink delicacy is topped and filled with a buttercream icing blend and topped with an edible gold glitter for a real royal treatment. You can also treat yourself to the new Mermaid Tail Cupcake with a glittery, white chocolate tail and pineapple filling and a dusting of edible glitter on top. These cupcakes honestly look too good to eat and will definitely make your Instagram feed a little sweeter.

If you can't make it to a Disney park but still want to have some princess-themed fun, you can definitely start to prepare for summer with this super cute Princess Jasmine-themed swimsuit from Oh My Disney's swimsuit collection which also includes a Mickey Mouse one-piece, a magic carpet pool float, and Lion King slides. If you'd rather sit at home and save money while enjoying princess-themed content, do what I've been doing for the last few weeks and deep-dive into some theories about the new Frozen characters.

There's no shortage of ways to enjoy princess-y content, whether you're devouring Cinderella-themed desserts at Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo's Cinderella buffet, preparing for summer with a Jasmine-themed one-piece, enjoying a blue and pink cupcake to celebrate your love for Sleeping Beauty at Disney World, or gawking the gorgeous and ever-so-sparkly sparkly Mermaid Tail Cupcake before you down its fruity and chocolatey goodness. From Tokyo to Florida, there's enough princess magic to go around.