It's no secret that Disney has got the theme park treat game on lockdown, and Mickey Mouse and Co.'s latest confection will make you want to dive right in — literally. Featuring a white chocolate mermaid tail, a pineapple compote filling, edible glitter, and even a candy pearl, Disney’s new Mermaid Tail Cupcake can now be a part of your world if you're looking to treat your tastebuds to something special. Head, or rather, swim over, to the Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, because this 'Gram-worthy creation is already making a big splash at the park.

While the Disney parks are no stranger to Little Mermaid-themed fare, the company's newest choice might be the most photogenic and feature the most inventive flavor combination I've seen yet. Since the Mermaid Tail Cupcake was unveiled a few days ago, countless visitors have shared photos of it to Instagram, and it looks like a masterpiece I'd almost be willing to give up my voice to taste.

The cupcake features swirls of sea foam blue-hued icing and edible glitter surrounded by red coral "pearls" and topped with graham cracker crumbs to replicate sand. At the top, a shimmering green and purple mermaid tail made out of white chocolate sticks out from amidst the waves, and a single white pearl is the icing on the cake. Basically, this intricate creation looks almost too pretty to eat (the key word being almost), and you'll definitely need a fork and knife to dig into this bad boy.

Once you're done admiring the artistry of the cupcake (and have snapped plenty of shots for the 'Gram, of course), Instagram user @Arielallgrownup confirmed that there's a tropical surprise waiting inside. The combination of pineapple filling and coconut buttercream frosting pretty much guarantee that you'll be able to trick your tastebuds into thinking it's not mid-February and you're instead under the sea about to go on an adventure with Sebastian and Flounder. Hey, a girl can dream.

A Disney rep confirmed to Elite Daily that the cupcake starts with a vanilla cake base that's filled with pineapple compote. The sweet treat is then topped with "coconut buttercream, crispy pearls, graham cracker crumbs, edible glitter, and a white chocolate mermaid tail" for the ultimate underwater experience.

Sounds like heaven in a cupcake, right? So, without further adieu, here's how to get your hands on one of these babies, which reportedly retail for $5.99. Per a Disney rep, the Mermaid Tail Cupcake is only available at the Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, which is located in the Walt Disney World Resort.

If you're looking to keep the mermaid theme going, I'd recommend pairing it with the park's Mermaid Doughnut, which is currently sold at Ariel’s Grotto at Prince Eric’s Village Market. If anything, do it for the 'Gram, because something tells me that this photogenic combination would be pretty hard to beat.

Courtesy of Disney

Unfortunately, good things usually don't last forever, and WDW News reports that the cupcake is only available for a "limited time." A Disney rep told Elite Daily that there's "no end date to report," which means it could be sticking around for a while or leaving at the end of the season. In other words, I wouldn't sleep on trying this Ariel-approved Mermaid Tail Cupcake the next time you're at the Magic Kingdom.