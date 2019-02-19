Growing up my childhood was filled tons of Disney movies like The Aristocats, 101 Dalmatians, and, of course, the classic hit, Sleeping Beauty. Although it was first released in 1959, that hasn't kept the fairy tale movie from spanning across decades. In honor of the movie's 60th anniversary, Disney World is baking up the most adorable cupcakes to celebrate Princess Aurora and the entire animated fairy tale. In fact, Disney's Princess Aurora Cupcake with pink and blue icing looks so much Sleeping Beauty's dress you'll probably do a double take.

Disney's Princess Aurora Cupcake is really something to marvel at. It's made from the prettiest blue and pink buttercream icing, according to Disney. The frosting is swirled together and is a total nod to Princess Aurora's two dresses she's most commonly seen wearing in the movie, not to mention the back-and-forth changes between the two dress colors. The treat is a vanilla cupcake with cotton candy flavored pink and blue buttercream. Yum. I haven't tried the cupcake yet to know for myself. Guess I'll have to give it a taste test of my own. As if the frosting on the top of the cupcake wasn't enough, the inside is filled with more of the pink and blue buttercream blend.

To give the cupcake a big royal finish, Disney World bakers created a white chocolate crown to place atop the mound of buttercream and christened it with edible gold glitter, according to the Disney. Oh, and it's also got a line of blue and pink sprinkles around the base of the frosting. Seriously, this cupcake really goes the extra mile.

Courtesy of Disney

I know, I know. You and I both need this cupcake STAT. Sadly, it's not available at all Disney locations. The Princess Aurora Cupcake is only available at Disney's All-Star Music Resort at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, according to Disney. More specifically, this royal cupcake can be found at the Intermission Food Court that's located within the resort. The cupcake costs $6, per Disney. It's also included in the Disney Dining Plan as a snack credit, according to the Disney Food Blog. The royal sweet treat will be gone just about as fast as Princess Aurora's dress change happened. The Princess Aurora Cupcake is available now, but only until the end of February, according to Disney.

I think her fairy godmothers — Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather — would be delighted by this divine cupcake. Of course, pink is what I usually associate Princess Aurora with since that the color of her dress throughout a large portion of the movie. But then she morphs into Sleeping Beauty with a stunning blue version of the ballgown. I really can't decide which one I like more, which is why this cupcake is perfect for myself and other indecisive Sleeping Beauty fans.

Alas, I live in Florida and I was a Disney World Annual Passholder for several years. (Look, you're never too old for Disney.) I let my passes expire in early February and haven't renewed them yet. This Princess Aurora Cupcake has me rethinking my decision.