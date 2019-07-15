Have you been missing getting your regular Riverdale fix since season three finished airing in May? Then prepare to fall head over heels in love with Keds' second Betty & Veronica collaboration. Featuring five new styles emblazoned with retro-looking pop art prints, they're a playful way to stan your favorite characters while simultaneously paying homage to the old school comic books they originally appeared in. Archie launched in 1939 and Betty and Veronica launched in 1942 — any characters that remain relevant for 80 years are obviously something special, so why wouldn't you want to channel them on the daily via some equally rad footwear?

In April, Keds launched their first Betty & Veronica collection, which boasted six styles. Featuring slip-ons and lace-ups in adorable bright prints, it offered a legitimately cool way for Riverdale and Archie fans new and old to wear their fandom loud and proud. It certainly set the bar high for the follow-up collection, but take one look at it and I think you'll agree it's more than risen to the occasion. For one, it features two leopard-inspired styles — animal print is trending hard right now, so they'll probably fly off the shelves. The other three styles boast old school comic strip prints, for those of you who are more into vintage.

Check out each style below, pick your favorite, and give your summer style some comic relief.

The Cat's Meow

WOMEN'S KEDS X BETTY AND VERONICA TRIPLE KICK LEOPARD $70 | Keds Buy Now

The stacked sole of this shoe literally elevates it, but figuratively speaking, the print is what really takes it to a whole new level. Featuring a light pink background and leopard spots, it's also dotted with Betty and Veronica's heads — cheeky cool at its best.

Bold Type

WOMEN'S KEDS X BETTY AND VERONICA KICKSTART COMIC PRINT $60 | Keds Buy Now

If you want your shoe to scream Betty and Veronica, this is the style you'll want to choose. Emblazoned with their names in bright red, and featuring throwback comic strips that your grandparents probably read at some point, these sneakers are loud in all the right ways.

Animal Instinct

WOMEN'S KEDS X BETTY AND VERONICA CHAMPION LEOPARD $60 | Keds Buy Now

Keds' most classic sneaker silhouette goes wild thanks to a white and black leopard print. Like its stacked pink counterpart, it also features the profiles of Betty and Veronica hidden within the print.

Sketched Out

WOMEN'S KEDS X BETTY AND VERONICA ANCHOR COMIC $70 | Keds Buy Now

Thanks to their white and black color palette and print that's ambiguous when viewed from far away, these sneakers could go with pretty much anything in your closet. The baby pink accents add a super subtle hint of color, and when viewed up close, the Betty and Veronica print adds even more cuteness to the shoes.

Slide On In

WOMEN'S KEDS X BETTY & VERONICA ANCHOR SLIP ON COMIC $70 | Keds Buy Now

Not one to struggle with laces? Then this slip-on style might be for you. The easy-on, easy-off design allows for the uppers of the shoes to house oversized prints, meaning you can proudly display two cohesive scenes of an old Betty and Veronica comic book. With these vibrant shoes, you can wear all-black and still turn major heads.

Which pair piqued your interest? With news that the CW renewed Riverdale for a fourth season, you'll definitely want to cop it so you can watch in style.