Riverdale fans, rejoice. An iconic footwear brand has teamed up with a few characters from your favorite show on a collection of seriously cute kicks and it officially drops today. Betty & Veronica x Keds is the collaboration you never knew you needed and yes, it's as good as you'd imagine. Comprised of six sneaker silhouettes in an array of styles and designs, the lineup definitely boasts an offering that will fit your aesthetic, no matter which heroines' style you take notes from. The best part? The collection takes classic pop art images from the original 1940's Archie Comics , meaning it's part retro, part modern, and all the way cool.

"We love that we get to keep these two iconic females relevant along with the reincarnation of these characters in the CW show, Riverdale," explained Jena Kane, Creative Director of Betty and Veronica, in a press release. "Together, we are keeping these timeless characters alive as strong, modern day women." From velvet finishes and denim uppers to slip-on silhouettes and plenty of eye-popping color, the collection offers up an array of design attributes that make it as punchy and strong as Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge themselves. Check each of the styles out below and pick your own power pair.

This style is rich with bold onomatopoeias and cartoon profiles of Betty and Veronica. It makes a literal statement screams girl power. Featuring a classic lace-up design and traditional canvas upper, it's the perfect combination of classic and cool.

My favorite of the bunch, this sneaker boasts a bubblegum pink canvas upper covered in cute little doodles. Betty and Veronica both appear in miniature form, accompanied by milkshakes, telephones, a Riverdale flag, and more.

Unique for its denim upper, this style would let you rock a Canadian Tuxedo from head to toe—literally. It's covered in traditional comic art, which is brought to life even further thanks to gold metallic stars that are sprinkled across the shoe. Nothing beats a little shine!

If you hate fussing with laces then this slip-on style might be more your speed. Featuring classic Betty and Veronica comics in black and white form, it's a shoe that will go with everything while still adding a touch of playfulness.

If you prefer your comic strips in full-blown color, there's a shoe for that too! This sneaker boasts technicolor clippings that will provide some comic relief to whatever you're wearing.

And finally, the collection is rounded out by a pair of slides that feels exceedingly lush, thanks to their light pink velvet uppers. It's a style that I could definitely see Veronica rocking on the daily, made even better by the fact that she's repped on one shoe, while her best friend forever, Betty, appears on the other.

Each pair is available to shop now at keds.com, with prices varying depending on the shoe. Pick your favorite, gather your girls, and host a binge-watching session of Riverdale in true super fan style.