On Thursday, March 5, Katy Perry dropped a new music video that looks like the stuff of the sweetest dreams. A close second to her surprise pregnancy announcement at the end of the video, Perry's "Never Worn White" music video outfits are one of the most beautiful parts of the entire production. After seeing these looks and hearing this song, her wedding to Orlando Bloom can't come soon enough.

The video, which is currently the top trending video on YouTube at the time of this writing, opens with Perry standing in a gorgeous long, off-white, A-line gown with long sleeves. The neckline plunges from the tops of Perry's shoulders into a deep V, and the back of the dress features a short attached cape. Perry's skin is positively glowing with a "vampire in the sun" glimmer, while her long, dark blonde hair blows softly behind her. If it sounds like a heavenly sight, that's because it fully is what your first sight would be when you enter heaven. If this is only Perry's music video look, I can only imagine what her actual wedding gown will look like. Truth be told, an angel will probably have to come down from heaven themselves and make it.

KatyPerryVEVO on YouTube

Perry's next look in the video is, IMHO, essentially a recreation of a Midsommar May Queen if the movie were rainbows, flowers, and butterflies and not the most haunting film I wish I'd never watched. Sitting atop a throne of blooming buds, Perry's clothed in a bodice of colorful roses, peonies, and more, complete with an enormous matching floral headpiece and the same reflective skin. The look might even remind you of Beyoncé's pregnancy photo announcing her twins.

Of course, the outfit that shines the brightest in "Never Worn White" is Perry's last. In the final few seconds of the video, she wears nothing but a pared-down, shiny white bandeau with a completely sheer skirt attached, as she hold her growing baby bump. The seen is a fitting end to an already ethereal-looking video, perfectly foreshadowing the happiness to come for Perry and her family.