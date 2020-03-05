Katy Perry sent Twitter into a frenzy after releasing her "Never Worn White" music video, and not just because she surprised everyone by announcing her pregnancy. Fans are also loving all of the Easter eggs Perry packed into the clip, and her eagle-eyed fans keep on finding more. These easter eggs in Katy Perry's "Never Worn White" video will make you do a double take.

First of all, let's just talk about how no one saw this coming. When Perry first announced on Instagram she would be dropping a new music video for "Never Worn White," no one suspected she would be unveiling some major life news in the clip. But that's exactly what she did and, wow, what a time to be a Katy Cat. ICYMI: Perry revealed her baby bump for the first time around the 3:35 time stamp.

But that wasn't the only surprise she had in store. Perry took a page out of Taylor Swift's book and strategically placed a few Easter eggs throughout her new video.

One fan couldn't help but notice Perry paid homage to Beyoncé in her new video, opting for an extremely similar floral arrangement to the one Bey used in a previous pregnancy photo shoot.

Fans also couldn't help but notice the parallels between her new video and her "Unconditionally" video. Her previously released video featured a bed of flowers with a similar color scheme.

Some fans thought the way the flowers were in full bloom were symbolic of the way Perry's life has flourished with her fiancé.

In case you haven't yet, be sure to catch the full video below.

KatyPerryVEVO on YouTube

Perry is really open to letting fans in on her pregnancy journey, and after the video premiered on YouTube, she took to Instagram live and shared more details. She explained to fans that her baby news has been “the longest secret” she's “ever had to keep.”

Perry also revealed her due date will be sometime this summer. “There’s a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for,” she said.

Perry left fans with yet another surprise, and ended her Instagram live by saying she has a new album on the way. Between a baby on board and her forthcoming record, it sounds like Perry is about to be one busy lady.

Big congratulations are in order for Perry and Orlando Bloom as they begin their journey towards parenthood, and with new music on the way, there's surely even more surprises in store for the rest of us.