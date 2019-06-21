If you haven't seen it yet, you need to check out Katherine Schwarzenegger's Instagram for Chris Pratt's birthday ASAP. The hunky actor apparently just turned 40, and though I'm not sure how that's possible (I'm convinced that he and Paul Rudd have either discovered the elixir of life or there's some witchcraft involved here), his new wife made sure he was feeling the love. You only turn the big 4-0 once, after all!

The Instagram post included an adorable collage of the pair, filled with pics of the two love birds doing everything from golfing, to hot tubbing, to sporting matching face masks. “Happy birthday to my darling angel face!" Schwarzenegger captioned the post. "So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you. You make life joy-filled! I love you so much! Happy happy!” Swoon.

Admittedly, their zodiac signs aren't quite compatible (Pratt's June 21 birthday makes him a Cancer, while Schwarzenegger's birthday is Dec. 13, making her a Sagittarius and a less than ideal pairing for a Cancer). However, their loved-up photos have me convinced that, despite their astrological incompatibility, these star-crossed lovers are doing A-OK.

Though the two only began dating sometime last spring, it's been a whirlwind year for them. After declaring that things were getting "serious" last July, their relationship escalated quickly, and soon enough they were kissing in public, taking Pratt's son trick-or-treating together, and — by November — even sparking engagement rumors. When you know, you know!

Despite all the public scrutiny, the pair kept their relationship hush-hush on social media. In fact, they only became Instagram official in December 2018, when Pratt posted his own collage to send Schwarzenegger some birthday love. Though most of the pictures were solo shots of the birthday girl, he also added a few couple photos, including — of course — another face mask selfie. "Happy Birthday Chief!" Pratt posted. "Your smile lights up the room. I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care." Once again, swoon.

Of course, it was a surprise to exactly no one when Pratt proposed in January 2019. What was a surprise, however, was their intimate wedding ceremony at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California on June 8, just a little less than five months following the engagement. According to People, the ceremony was only attended by family and close friends, so I'm assuming that my invitation just got lost in the mail. Schwarzenegger took to Instagram afterwards to share a photo of the two following their wedding, thanking their attendees (and, of course, Giorgio Armani, who made both her gorgeous gown and Pratt's dapper suit) for making their special day possible.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple, and happiest of birthdays to you, Chris Pratt! Also, if you could drop the secret to how you apparently don't age, that would be greatly appreciated.