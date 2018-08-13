Are you still not over Chris Pratt and Anna Faris breaking up? Well, it’s been a year, so it’s time to let it go. It looks like Pratt certainly has! He's reportedly moved on and seems to be dating Katherine Schwarzenegger, author, blogger, and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. Naturally, that means it's time to take a closer look at Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's astrological compatibility, to find out whether or not we should ship these two, or if Pratt's just going to break our hearts all over again. Because honestly, I just can't take it.

Here’s some quick background on this rumored couple. While neither have officially confirmed the relationship, they were allegedly first set up by Schwarzenegger’s mother, Maria Shriver. A source told People, “Maria helped set them up,” adding, “It’s still new.” Since then, they have been spotted on multiple dates, starting with a romantic picnic in Santa Barbara. They’ve also attended church together, and it seems Pratt has met Schwarzenegger's family as well.

It seems like things are getting serious between these two, but what can we learn about this budding romance from their zodiac signs? Well, a lot, actually. Chris was born June 21, making him a Cancer. Schwarzenegger’s birthday is Dec. 13, so she is a Sagittarius. First of all, it's worth noting that Cancer and Sagittarius is a very rare combination that is seldom drawn to each another. That’s because each sign’s ideal relationship is the exact opposite of the other's. So, what are the odds these two are going to make it? Well, here’s what the stars say.

Trust can be a serious issue between these two signs. Giphy Every couple has its points of compatibility and its points of struggle. For Sagittarius and Cancer, a big pain point is trust. And honestly, with good reason. Cancer is one of the most clingy signs, meaning that when they get their claws into someone, they have a really hard time letting go. This could not be further from the truth for Sag, the most fickle of all the signs in the zodiac. They crave freedom and independence, so nothing is a bigger turn off for them than when someone tries to take that away. Cancer needs security, but in order to make it work with a Sag, Cancer is going to have let go of their need to control. This can be really hard for them, since their instinct when they feel like they are losing someone is to hold on tighter and become suspicious. This, in turn, makes Sag even more eager for freedom, and more likely to move on.

It will take patience and determination to make things work. Giphy At first, their differences may seem really appealing and new to sweet and sensitive Cancer and wild, exciting Sagittarius. They likely tell each other regularly that the other is "so unlike anyone I’ve ever known.” But over time, the differences that were once thrilling can create a real strain on the relationship. In order for this to work long-term, they'll need to have the patience and perseverance to push through that initial struggle, make sacrifices, and find a balance that works and is unique to them. These are zodiac signs that really push each other’s boundaries, so it'll take a lot of maturity, self confidence, and negotiation to find a dynamic that works.