Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt’s Relationship Timeline Reveals A Lot

While 2018 had its fair share of quick celeb engagements, it's starting to look as though 2019 might be giving it a run for its money. That being said, it's important to note that all of the impromptu celebrity engagements aren't quite as sudden as they seem. For example, one look at Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt’s relationship timeline reveals a lot about how serious the duo has been from the very start.

If you're wondering what the heck I'm even referring to, let me give you some backstory. Chris Pratt just took to Instagram earlier today (Jan. 14) to announce that he's officially engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger, author of three books and daughter of Arnold "The Governator" Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

The two have kept a relatively low profile since they first started dating so, for many fans, the announcement came as a bit of a shock. If you are one of those fans, don't worry! I've created a very detailed timeline below that will help put the couple's engagement into a little more context.

Honestly, after reading through this whole thing, I have a feeling we're all going to be rooting for Schwarzenegger and Pratt. Yes, their romance is somewhat brief, but you can definitely tell the two have been pretty serious about each other from the start.

June 18, 2018: They're spotted publicly for the first time together. Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rumors about Schwarzenegger and Pratt's romance first started swirling about when the two were spotted enjoying themselves having a picnic on a park bench out in Santa Barbara, California. Some of the photos published by TMZ showed them laughing at jokes, while others showed them deep in conversation. At this point, people weren't sure if the two were just friends or a full-on couple.

June 28, 2018: A source says the picnic allegedly wasn't their first date. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Just 10 days after pictures of their picnic at the park surfaced, E! News revealed that it was, in fact, a date and that it actually wasn't even their first date. "It's still very new between Chris and Katherine but the picnic was not their first date," a source told E! News. "They have been on multiple low key dates and have been talking consistently for the last two months or so."

July 31, 2018: They're spotted kissing for the first time. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Things started steaming up in July when Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, were spotted publicly kissing for the first time. Cosmopolitan reports that their kiss took place outside of an ice cream shop, where they were taking Pratt's son, Jack, for a treat after church.

Oct. 5, 2018: They're reportedly in love. Lars Niki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images By October, sources were saying that the duo were in love, sweet love. "Chris and Anna are going to continue to communicate, and Chris and Katherine seem very much in love," one source told ET. "They are all adults and are truly a good group of people."

Oct. 31, 2018: They take Pratt's son trick-or-treating. Alison Buck/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Schwarzenegger became an even larger part of Pratt's family when she tagged along with him, his ex wife Anna Faris and her boyfriend Michael Barrett, to take Pratt and Faris' son, Jack, trick-or-treating.

Nov. 20, 2018: Us Weekly reports the pair will reportedly be "engaged soon." Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Just a couple of months ago, a source predicted to Us Weekly that Pratt and Schwarzenegger "will be engaged soon." The source also added that Pratt is taking on less work in an effort to spend more time with her.

Dec. 13, 2018: They become Instagram-official. They became Instagram official back in December when Pratt posted a photo collage of Schwarzenegger in honor of her birthday. He captioned the collage: Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room. I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care.♥️🍾🎉🎂 According to body language experts, the two look extremely happy together.