Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Engagement Body Language Is SO Intimate

News of their relationship first broke in June, when E! reported that Pratt and Schwarzenegger have been "on multiple low key dates and have been talking consistently for the last two months or so."

"These two are great together," states Brown. "I love the big smiles and way they're smiling with their eyes. That's real happiness. Looks like they have a ton of fun. Are there signs of engagement? Not necessarily, but who wouldn't want to spend their life with someone they have this much fun with?"

Wood agrees that the two are happy together but she asks us to look a little more closely at their facial expressions in the two images of them together.

“The kiss that he’s giving her is really interesting to me because it’s what I would call a ‘sleepy kiss,'" she explains. “The way he’s got his eye almost all the way closed and the way he has his lips up against her cheek, it’s this interesting combination of very sexual and intimate and also has that sleepy first-kiss-of-the-morning kind of feel to it energetically when you look at it."

That being said, it's Schwarzenegger's reaction to Pratt's 'sleepy kiss' that fascinates Wood the most. "I think it’s more striking because her response is very much for the camera," Wood says. "Her head is way forward in front of him and she’s happy but there’s also this extra forced for the camera part of her smile that I’m seeing in the other photos as well.”

Wood adds that: "It doesn’t mean it’s not real; it just means there’s an extra level to it that’s for the camera."

Moving on to my personal favorite picture of them, the one with the face masks, Wood, again, has some thoughts on Schwarzenegger's facial expression.

"His facial expression to match the costume and he’s being a little bit playful with it," she says. "She’s not especially animated. When I blow up that face, if you look, the smile is not like any other smile in this collage. It’s just closed and suppressed. It’s not lit up. She’s behind that mask and I’m not seeing that sort of playfulness I would expect to see."