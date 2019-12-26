The only person whose holiday outfits I'm more interested in than my own is Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge is a total fashion icon, and I live for her never-ending wardrobe of chic silhouettes, great pumps, and blingy jewels. No surprise here, Kate Middleton's Christmas outfit this year did not disappoint — the royals always make a big fuss over the holidays, and I'm honestly all about it. Between her look for the Queen's holiday luncheon and her actual Christmas day attire, Middleton always manages to nail the perfect amount of festive flair without sacrificing her incredible personal style.

While the royals don't pose for any official holiday portraits (They do send out a Christmas card, but bummer, I'm not a recipient), papparazzi always catch them arriving to Buckingham Palace for the Queen's Christmas luncheon, as well as walking with Her Majesty to the church on Christmas day. On both occasions, the whole family is dolled up in their holiday best, and this year, Middleton's church look was my personal fave. She wore the most gorgeous gray coat to ever exist, a custom Catherine Walker piece complete with a faux fur neckline and sleeves, and she paired the neutral coat with festive emerald green accessories to really make it pop.

The green pumps, hat, and clutch really finished off her look:

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

But the best part? She was full-on twinning with Princess Charlotte:

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Be still my heart — Princess Charlotte's green coat is a perfect color match for Middleton's accessories, and the duo couldn't look cuter! I remember my mom trying to coordinate family outfits when I was a kid, but I don't recall them looking quite so chic.

Last year, Middleton wowed on Christmas Day in head-to-toe ruby red:

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Yes, this year's look is a touch more neutral, but it's still festive AF. And the faux fur details? Quite bold for Middleton, honestly! The overall silhouette of the coat is consistent with her usual style, but that fluffy neckline and sleeves are unexpected, and they make her look straight out of a Christmas film, in all the right ways. TBH, seeing Middleton rock this look and twin with her adorable daughter is truly the best gift I could've received this holiday.