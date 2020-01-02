Every year, waiting to see what the royals wear during their holiday festivities is like waiting for Santa to come when you're a kid. And year after year, royal fashion lovers are never disappointed — Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle always slay when it comes to chic coats, stylish hats, and fun color schemes. It seems this year, one royal herself was a little disappointed with her 'fit. Apparently, Kate Middleton reportedly regretted her Christmas outfit this year. Considering it was one of my all-time favorites, I found this hard to believe. That said, after learning the reason behind her regrets, I relate so hard.

The royals make two widely-recognized public appearances during the Christmas season. First, the paparazzi always spot them arriving for the Queen's holiday luncheon and, second, during their walk over to the Church with Her Majesty on Christmas day. It's the latter event for which they truly go all out, and this year, Middleton wowed in a stunning gray Catherine Walker coat paired with emerald green accessories. The shade was neutral, but the faux fur neckline and cuffs still made it a statement. The cutest part? Middleton's mini me, aka Princess Charlotte, wore a coat the exact same shade of green as Middleton's hat, clutch, and pumps. Love a twinning moment!

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

While I'm sure Middleton loved the aesthetic of her look, it seems she wasn't exactly feeling it, according to reports. Or, should I say, she was ~feeling~ too warm to enjoy it. A woman named Karen Anvil, who showed up to watch the royals make their way to church, claims Middleton spilled some tea on her look. "Kate was talking to my daughter about clothes and how she was feeling too hot, she said, 'I really shouldn’t have worn this,'" Anvil told Metro UK.

UK Press Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now that you mention it, the coat does look rather thick, and I imagine that gorgeous faux fur collar could be a bit much on a sunny stroll. Poor Kate! Suffering for fashion is the worst, but I have to applaud her on a great look nonetheless. December weather can certainly be tricky, and while it's tempting to commit to full winter fashion vibes, sometimes it just isn't cold enough!