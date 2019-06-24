Lil Nas X's seminal "Old Town Road" just galloped into its 11th week at number one on the Billboard 100. So, it's only fitting that Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner's second wedding in Wyoming was looking yeehaw AF. The couple celebrated their union at Bush Creek Ranch, rocking cowboy boots and dresses (on Kloss' part, especially) that looked straight out of an early 1900s Western. The Jewish ceremony in upstate New York — that we saw for Kloss and Kushner's first wedding on October 18, 2018 — was replaced by a ceremony on a ranch in the Midwest. And Kloss' custom Dior gown has now been outshined by cowboy hats, denim button-downs, and kitschy embroidered shirts.

A guest from Kloss and Kushner's first wedding told The Daily Mail that it was "intimate and moving," which fits given that there was reportedly fewer than 80 people in attendance. Of those 80, Kushner's sisters and parents, and Karlie's sisters and parents were confirmed. (Based on conflicting reports, it's hard to know for sure if Kushner's brother and sister-in-law, Jared and Ivanka Trump were present for the ceremony. Notably, Kloss' famous bestie Taylor Swift was not.)

The tight-knit guest list is the only thing that carried over from October's ceremony. The only high-profile guests known to have attended Kloss and Kushner's June nuptials are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, another newly married duo. But an intimate group of friends — with a light smattering of celebs — is where the similarities end.

Dasha Zhukova, founder of art and pop culture magazine Garage, rocked a floral dress with a bodice and puffed sleeves that would be just perfect for flexing on your enemies at the saloon. Kloss' other close friend, writer Derek Blasberg, consistently showed up in his finest yeehaw attire, including a rose-embroidered Western shirt.

Meanwhile, Perry paired her cowboy hat with a bandana and a Western wear-inspired, mustard-colored jacket. And Bloom looked like a rodeo king with his deep purple shirt and rhinestone tie.

Apart from having an excuse to host a lavish, themed party all weekend-long, Kloss and Kushner having a second wedding makes sense. Kloss' rep had previously told People that the two were planning a second ceremony to accommodate more guests. There's also the fact that Kloss is really enjoying married life. In January 2019, Kloss told People:

I love being married. Honestly, I just feel really happy. It’s so nice to just have a home base. I can’t explain. Nothing has really changed, but in all the best ways, it feels different. I love it.

I’m sure everyone is juggling 10 things that you wouldn’t even realize. For me, like every woman, [I’m] just figuring out how to continue to grow my career and balance my personal and professional life. I feel really grateful that I have a partner, my husband, who’s an incredible support to me and wants to help me accomplish my dreams no matter what they are.

To use Kloss' own words, Kushner is her "ride or die." And so, with their second wedding ceremony this June, Kloss made it clear: she and Kushner are gonna ride until they can't no more.