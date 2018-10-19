Congratulations are in order for Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner after the two exchanged nuptials in a top-secret ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 18. The news of their wedding has taken over headlines for the past day, from the surprise announcement itself to Kloss' stunning wedding dress. However, there are two important names that are conspicuously missing from the reports: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. So were Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner's wedding or weren't they? Looks like this might be a hard mystery to crack.

Overall, there's still a huge cloud of uncertainty over the details of the wedding, as the newlyweds have remained silent since Kloss announced that they'd tied the knot through a post shared to her Instagram. So, at this point, the details are barely trickling out, but there are some clues out there that may be able to provide us with an answer on whether Trump and Jared were in attendance — like an Oct. 18 report from The Daily Mail.

The outlet seemed to confirm the couple's attendance, reporting that they were among the 80 guests who attended Kloss and Kushner's "intimate and moving" ceremony in upstate New York. But then it throws a complete wrench into the report, saying that the couple was only photographed leaving their New York City apartment on their way to the wedding. The outlet also published photos of Trump and Jared leaving their home and TBH, neither of them are totally in wedding attire (Jared literally wore khaki pants and sneakers), so it's really hard to call that one.

After that, the first daughter took to Twitter on Oct. 19 to congratulate Kloss and Kushner on their marriage, sharing a message expressing her love for the couple "as [they] begin forever together." From the caption, you'd think she'd include a group photo of them celebrating the nuptials, but — you guessed it — neither she or Jared are in the photograph. What's more, she didn't share any original photo from the ceremony, choosing instead to retweet Kloss' picture.

If we break it down, there's a good chance that Trump and Jared attended the ceremony, considering that the group was in the same area and the fact that Kushner and Jared are brothers. NBC News correspondent Peter Alexander also tweeted that the couple was in town for the wedding.

But on the other hand, the two Kushner brothers certainly have their, um, differences — politically at least — so IDK. We may need to just wait for an official confirmation to get our final answer.

Though the couple tends to keep quiet on their relationship, Kloss offered up a glimpse into her romance with the venture capitalist in a September 2018 interview with Vogue and her comments were so, so cute. She told the outlet that over the course of their six-year relationship, they've "really grown together personally and professionally" (which is true #RelationshipGoals).

Kloss added, "Josh knows that I’m just a nerdy, curious human being. I think that’s why he loves me. We have each other’s back.”

With a love like that, I'm guessing they were just fine on their wedding day — whether Trump and Jared were there or not.