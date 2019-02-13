Hiiiiiii, so I feel as a devout Kim K stan that it's important I let you know Kanye West's thoughts on Kim Kardashian's makeup, because surprisingly, they aren't very positive. TBH, I'm shocked — anybody else? In my eyes, as well as in the eyes of many, Kardashian is constantly serving some of the best glams in the game, thanks to her natural Armenian beauty combined with the artistry of industry icons like her right hand man, Mario Dedivanovic. Still, though, her other right hand man, aka her hubbie West, isn't always a fan of her beauty looks. Somebody get Kanye to the Masterclass to teach him a thing or two ASAP.

How do I know this, you ask? Kardashian herself served this piping hot tea at Dedivanovic's most recent Masterclass held in Los Angeles. "[Kanye] is actually really opinionated sometimes," Kardashian told the audience, per People. "He will come in and be like, 'You know, your blush is a little heavy.' Or say, 'What are you doing? That's not the shape of your lip.'" Obviously, Kim laughed off these comments with ease, but to be frank, I'm over here fuming. Not only is she stunning, but she can wear her makeup whatever way she damn well pleases! Icon or not, West shouldn't dictate what Kardashian does or what she looks like.

And for what it's worth, Kim: As far as your makeup, I'd say you're doing amazing, sweetie!

Apparently, though, Ye does like when Dedivanovic is in charge of Kardawshian's look. Like, so much so that he's willing to take matters into his own hands to make sure Dedivanovic signs off on all Kim's looks. “[Kanye] actually called me and said, ‘Alright how much will it cost for you to move back to L.A.? I want you here for her,'” Dedivanovic told the audience. You can't hear me right now, but know I'm audibly gasping.

It gets worse. Kardashian went on to say that West will call Dedivanovic without even telling her, if he thinks her look isn't what he wants. “He will call Mario without telling me! And Mario shows up without me knowing and he is like, ‘Oh Kanye called me and said it was a makeup emergency,'” said Kim. OMG.

Literally why? Find the flaw, I dare you:

Kanye, look the other way and appreciate that contour!

While it made for a funny story to share at the Masterclass, it needs to be said that no one else's opinions but your own are important when it comes to your appearance. Do what makes you happy and literally do not think about another damn thing. This goes for you, me, Kim, and everyone else! I can't stress it enough.

Kardashian has always respected West's opinion when it comes to her style, though — must we revisit the Keeping Up With The Kardashians clip during which West basically trashes Kim's closet and says she needs a new look? He's just a teensy bit controlling, if you know what I mean. Just like Kanye has learned to embrace his individuality and creativity as an artist, he needs to let his wife do the same when it comes to her style!

Ru Paul said it best, people:

Don't get me wrong — I'd be thrilled to have Dedivanovic on standby to do my makeup every day, especially if it was on West's dime and not my own. But the real moral of the story, here, is to dress for yourself, do your makeup for yourself, love yourself, et cetera. And Kim — if you ever need someone to compliment your look when Kanye doesn't approve, I'm more than happy to be your hype woman. Call me!