Kanye West dropped the album cover for his upcoming album, Donda, on Saturday night. Though the project missed its announced release date, Kanye West's Donda album cover gives fans a taste of what's hopefully to come. Here are the details about the trippy new cover art.

In a tweet on Saturday, July 25, West unveiled the album art for Donda along with the caption, "DONDA ALBM CVR." It features a colorful intergalactic scene with the sun eclipsing the moon in the sky, along with green mountains and purple and white clouds. The cover also includes the shape of three people, all luminescent in bright red-orange, as the figures run towards the eclipse.

West had previously announced on Twitter that his tenth studio album would be released on Friday, July 24. In the announcement, the rapper also shared a picture of the track list and mentioned a movie that would accompany the album, but the album wound up not getting released on the announced date. West has yet to address the missed release date, nor has he offered any updates on when fans can expect the album.

Fans are skeptical about when Donda will finally be available, especially given the fact that West has delayed album releases in the past. His Jesus Is King LP, which was originally titled Yandhi, was slated to be released 2018, but ended up coming out in October 2019.

The cover art reveal came after West candidly addressed a variety of personal topics on Twitter for the past few days. Earlier in July, West announced his intention to run for president in the 2020 election on Twitter, and he hosted the first rally for his campaign in Charleston, South Carolina on July 19. In the days following his rally, West has been very active on Twitter, tweeting extremely personal claims about his relationship with his wife, Kim Kardashian, and her family. Amid the Twitter storm, mental health advocates like Halsey reminded fans mental health is not something to joke about.

Kardashian addressed her husband's bipolar disorder in an Instagram story on July 22, highlighting the stigma surrounding mental health. "He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder," she explained. "Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions."

Clearly, there's a lot going on in West's life right now, so it's pretty understandable that he may have had to delay his next album, but the cover art reveal should reassure fans that Donda is still on its way.