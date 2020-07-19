Just weeks after dropping "Wash Us in the Blood" with Travis Scott, Kanye West is giving fans an idea of what to expect from his upcoming album, which is apparently now called Donda. In a since-deleted tweet, the "Power" hitmaker shared what appears to be a handwritten track list in addition to when listeners can expect to hear the new material. If his tweet is to be believed, it looks like Kanye West's Donda album release date could be just days away.

West teased part of a new track called "Donda" on Twitter just days earlier, hinting that his tenth studio album, which he'd previously announced would be called God's Country, would pay homage to his late mother.

On Saturday, July 18, the rapper appeared to confirm the album's name change when he posted, then quickly deleted, a tweet that read "New album DONDA coming July 24. #2020Vision." Alongside his tweet, he also shared a list of song titles, including a few gospel-inspired tracks called "God's Country" and "In God's Country." In addition to "Wash Us in the Blood," West also appeared to confirm that his long-awaited collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, "New Body," which he first promised to fans a few years ago, would finally be officially released as part of the album.

While a leaked version of "New Body" got considerable hype back in 2018 when it was going to be included on his never-released album Yandhi, many fans were worried that West may opt to remove Minaj's verse for the 2020 release.

West has yet to share other details about the upcoming album, including if it will all be gospel-themed like his 2019 Jesus Is King. Considering the rapper's track record with unreleased albums, including Yandhi and Watch the Throne 2, fans are also taking 'Ye's latest tweet with a grain of salt — especially considering the multi-hyphenate's recent surprise presidential bid, which he announced on July 4 after the deadlines to run on the ballot in a number of states.

As of July 18, the musician still seemed serious about running in the upcoming election as he took to Twitter to ask his followers to visit a number of voting locations in South Carolina to add him to the ballot. The internet is divided about whether or not West is serious about his White House aspirations, or if it's a publicity stunt to drum up attention for his upcoming album. However, if West's latest tweet is for real, it looks like there could be some new 'Ye material coming our way sooner rather than later.