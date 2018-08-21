If most of your life is public knowledge, then there are bound to be rumors surrounding the intimate details. For the most part, being a reality TV star seems pretty fun, but there are definitely downsides. Take former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe. Recent breakup rumors have prompted Bachelor Nation fans to whisper about her relationship status with winner and fiancé, Shawn Booth. But worry not, because Kaitlyn Bristowe's quotes about Shawn Booth will remind you that the two are so in love. Those breakup rumors can just see themselves out the door, thank you very much.

Now, if you aren't all caught up on what's been going on between these two, then allow me to fill you in. Basically, Bristowe was the star of season 11 of The Bachelorette, back in 2015. She chose personal trainer Shawn Booth, they got engaged, and they lived happily ever after. The two live in Nashville with their adorable dog. And while they have no set plans for a wedding (at least, that they've publicly shared), they seem completely excited and totally in love.

But unfortunately, recent breakup rumors have been surrounding the happy couple — something Bristowe herself recently addressed. So, looking back at all they've been through, and everything they've said about each other, it's clear that these two are here for the long haul.

When Bristowe put the breakup rumors to rest. kaitlynbristowe on Instagram Because they've recently been spending more time apart, it seems as though people were worried about the state of their relationship. But, on her podcast, Off The Vine, Bristowe assured fans that everything was OK. "You are both always away, you're exhausted at the end of the day, sometimes the relationship isn’t being put first, but does that mean you call it quits? No," she said, according to People. "You love the sh*t out of each other and you work through it — and yourselves to be better. And you know that times aren’t always going to be smooth sailing. You just have to get through those hurdles and enjoy the good times. Shawn and I are 110 percent committed to each other and, yes, we are still together."

When she wished him a happy birthday. kaitlynbristowe on Instagram Back in May, Bristowe posted a sweet and simple photo for Booth's birthday, and her caption was just adorable. "Happy birthday my sexy lover muffin," she wrote alongside an adorable pic.

Her anniversary post was also so sweet. kaitlynbristowe on Instagram Honestly, bless social media. I know it isn't always the best thing, but Bristowe's sweet posts about her fiancé definitely brighten things up. For their three-year anniversary, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to share how happy and in love they are. "3 years ago we were on a show that has the most extravagant dates, allows people to travel the world, and makes you fall in love in perfect settings," Bristowe began. "But the truth is I fell in love even harder after all of that was gone. We have traveled, created so many memories and traditions, with whatever setting we are in. Here’s another one to add to the list. Derby with you was a perfect way to spend our anniversary. (After family time) I love you Shawn B. We are so derby chic. Ps how mad are we this pic cuts off our shoe game." Ugh, heart melting.

When she totally bragged about how great Booth is. kaitlynbristowe on Instagram Seeing someone in a happy and healthy relationship is so lovely. And when Bristowe spoke to Elite Daily about her relationship, she opened up about what that looks like. "I'll be so happy, I'll cry to him, I'll tell him my insecurities, I'll tell him what I'm confident about and I think it's so important," she told Elite Daily. "I need someone who can empower me in a relationship," Bristowe said. "I'm a big personality, and you have to be able to handle it and keep up and have your own thing and have your own passions, and he [Shawn] does." Yeah, it's OK if you need a minute. These two are just perfect.

Her Valentine's Day message was also short and sweet. kaitlynbristowe on Instagram Bristowe isn't one to gush too much on social media, but she definitely likes to keep it short, sweet, and directly to the point. For Valentines Day 2018, Bristowe expressed her love for Booth with an adorable message on the 'gram. "Some of my favorite moments in life include holding your hand," she wrote.

When she celebrated being camera-free. kaitlynbristowe on Instagram After the two finished filming The Bachelorette, they were finally able to have some privacy, which Bristowe celebrated on Instagram. "Two and a half years ago, we had our first date with no cameras, at The Wren in NYC. It was so crazy to be able to hold hands in public, take pics together, and we were so excited to start our real relationship!" she shared. "We went back last night, still held hands, took more pics, AND we still feel excited. PRETTY NEAT!!!" Le sigh, so sweet.