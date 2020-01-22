Even though Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber never actually confirmed they were dating, it seems like the couple has called it quits. A source reportedly told E! News on Jan. 13 that Davidson was "taking a break" from the relationship. A second source told Page Six on Jan. 14 that the two were definitely done. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both stars for comment and did not hear back.) It's unclear whether their days of making out poolside in Miami are officially over, but I do think Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson's zodiac signs might explain their rumored breakup. While Virgos and Scorpios tend to make agreeable enough partners, they have a few essential differences that can lead to major tension.

Davidson was born on Nov. 16, which makes him an impetuous and impassioned Scorpio. Gerber's Sept. 3 birthday makes her a no-nonsense Virgo. These two signs tend to be on the shy side, and both prefer a quiet night in to an evening spent out on the town. Virgos and Scorpios are also known for their perceptiveness, and they usually make caring and deeply supportive partners. But here's where these two differ: Scorpios are rash and unpredictable, while Virgos are rational and dependable. When it comes to making decisions, these two couldn't be more different.

Though Cindy Crawford's model daughter is only 18, she's made it clear that she's wise beyond her years. "I've literally always been a 40-year-old woman in a child's body," she told Byrdie back in April 2019. "From when I was five, I would always hang out with my parents and their friends, so I get along with 50-year-olds perfectly. All of my friends have always been older than me." Like most Virgos, she also seems to take her work seriously and prioritize it over her social life. "When I'm working, I don't have the energy to even flirt with anyone," she told Vogue in a September 2019 interview. Major #VirgoVibes.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

As a professional comedian, it's no surprise that Davidson isn't quite as serious-minded as Gerber. "I was the class clown in high school, but I always took it too far so nobody liked me," he told Teen Vogue back in 2015. "I was annoying." Scorpios aren't typically known as class clown-types, but then again, you never know what to expect from Scorpios. While Virgos tend to be steady and reliable, Scorpios are far more moody and volatile. Because they lack a Virgo's rationality, they also fall harder and faster in relationships. "My love language, when I'm in a relationship, is I treat the person I'm with like a princess," Davidson explained to Paper Magazine in November 2019, admitting that his intensity is sometimes "off-putting."

According to Page Six's source, Gerber and Davidson's split may have been due to the differences in their personalities. "[The relationship] got very overwhelming for Kaia," the source claimed. "Pete has a certain M.O. and he's very intense to his girlfriends. Kaia is only 18 and it's a lot to deal with." Reportedly, Davidson is taking some time alone to "work on his mental health," as a source told E! News. I hope this rumored split gives Davidson and Gerber time to take care of themselves, because breakups are tough, even if they're for the best.