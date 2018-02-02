There is officially more Justin Timberlake music in the world, and the music now features his son, Silas. Yup, Justin Timberlake's son on Man Of The Woods will have you feeling some type of way. Silas Timberlake is featured on the last song on the album, "Young Man," saying "I love you, Daddy," at the end. MY HEART. So clearly, this song is all about being a dad. And family is a big topic of the whole album, just like the singer promised. And get this: The name Silas literally means "of the forest," or "man of the woods." Yeah, if you thought the album name was weird, now you know it's not. Timberlake fanatics are happy their favorite artist has finally released an entire new album. The album dropped on Friday, Feb. 2, just two days before Timberlake is set to perform the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show. This will be Timberlake's first appearance at the Super Bowl since the Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction in 2004.

Timberlake released three singles before Man of the Woods dropped on Feb. 2. The first was the "SexyBack"-esque "Filthy," the second was "Supplies," and the third was the more emotional "Say Something." In Beyoncé fashion, Timberlake released the song's music videos at the same time he dropped the songs. The "Filthy" music video was very futuristic and he adopted a kind of Steve Jobs look while a robot danced on stage. The "Supplies" music video featured a post-apocalyptic world, and TBH, it was kind of weird. The "Say Something" music video featured Timberlake and Chris Stapleton singing live among a huge choir of people in what looks like an old train station.

Fans are so excited Timberlake is back, and the album is making them pumped for Timberlake's Super Bowl performance.

"Say Something" featuring Chris Stapleton was the last single to come out before the entire album dropped on Feb. 2.

justintimberlakeVEVO on YouTube

The song is seemingly about the pressures of being a celebrity and always being expected to have a perfectly crafted opinion/reaction to anything big that happens in their lives/the world in general. It's a telling message leading up to the Super Bowl, seeing as people have been imploring Timberlake to make a public apology to Janet Jackson — and even bring her on stage during halftime — to make up for the wardrobe malfunction they feel he caused but she had to bear the guilt of. It seems like he's telling us not to expect that statement or invitation to the stage ever to come.

Justin Timberlake's "Say Something" lyrics start off with Timberlake singing:

Everyone knows all about my direction, and in my heart somewhere I want to go there. Still, I don't go there.

Everybody says, 'Say something.' 'Say something.' 'Say something.' 'Say something.' 'Say something.' 'Say something.' I don't wanna get caught up in the rhythm of it, but I can't help myself. No, I can't help myself. No, no. Caught up in the middle of it. No, I can't help myself. No, I can't help myself. No, no, no. Caught up in the rhythm of it.

Then the chorus goes:

Maybe I'm looking for something I can't have. Maybe I'm looking for something I can't have.

Chris Stapleton comes in singing:

Everyone knows all about my transgressions. Still, in my heart somewhere there's melody and harmony. Oh, you and me tonight. I hear them call my name.

Timberlake and Stapleton sing together:

Everybody says 'Say something.' 'Say something.' 'Say something.' 'Say something.' 'Say something.' 'Say something.' I don't wanna get caught up in the middle of it. But I can't help myself. No, I can't help myself. No, no. Caught up in the rhythm of it. No, I can't help myself. No, I can't help myself. No, no, no. Caught up in the middle of it.

Maybe I'm looking for something I can't have. (Maybe I'm looking for something I can't have.) Maybe I'm looking for something I can't have. (Maybe I'm looking for something I can't have.) Maybe I'm looking for something I can't have. (Maybe I'm looking for something I can't have.) Maybe I'm looking for something I can't have. (Maybe I'm looking for something I can't have.)

Sometimes the greatest way to say something is to say nothing at all. Sometimes the greatest way to say something is to say nothing at all. Sometimes the greatest way to say something is to say nothing at all. Sometimes the greatest way to say something is to say nothing.

No, I can't help myself. No, I can't help myself. No, no. Caught up in the rhythm of it. No, I can't help myself. No, I can't help myself. No, no. Caught up in the rhythm of it.

Then a huge choir of people join them and sing:

Maybe I'm looking for something I can't have. (Maybe I'm looking for something I can't have.) Maybe I'm looking for something I can't have. (Maybe I'm looking for something I can't have.) Maybe I'm looking for something I can't have. (Maybe I'm looking for something I can't have.) Maybe I'm looking for something I can't have. (Maybe I'm looking for something I can't have.)

Sometimes the greatest way to say something is to say nothing at all. Sometimes the greatest way to say something is to say nothing at all. Sometimes the greatest way to say something is to say nothing.

Fans love Man of the Woods so far, but we'll have to wait and see which songs from the albums become hits.