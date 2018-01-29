Justin Timberlake's Quotes About Jessica Biel Will Make You Melt Into A Puddle Of Love
If there were ever a celebrity power couple who could convince us that true love was 100 percent legit, a pretty convincing argument could be made for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. And while there are plenty of successful celebrity partnerships out there that make me want to say "awwwwwwww," what these two have got going on really does seem like it's in a league of its own. Seriously, Justin Timberlake's quotes about Jessica Biel really are some of the most heartfelt, romantic public declarations of love ever.
If you ask me, the best part about the dynamic between Justin and Jessica is that Justin is the furthest thing from a fool. He knows that Biel is one of the best things that has ever happened to him, and he's not shy about shouting his love from the rooftops. And as if their adoration of each other couldn't get anymore adorable, both have taken time on separate occasions to make it clear that they owe a lot of their success and happiness to the support and devotion they give to one another. So get ready for some serious feels, because here are some of the sweetest things Justin has said about his ride or die wifey.
He Feels More In Love With Her Than Ever
— Justin in an Instagram caption, celebrating his fifth anniversary with Jessica.
His Feelings For Her Are Indescribable
— Justin during the Memphis Music Hall of Fame 2015 induction ceremony
She Makes Him Feel Like The Luckiest Man In The World
— Justin in an Instagram caption, celebrating Jessica's birthday.
She Is The Most Significant Person In His Life
— Justin in a 2011 interview for Vanity Fair
She Makes Him Smile Until It Hurts
— Justin in yet another Instagram caption, celebrating another birthday for Jessica.
He Married His Best Friend
— Justin gushing about Jessica Biel on "The Ellen Degeneres Show" in April 2013.
Moral of the story? We would all be so lucky to end up with someone who feels even a fraction of the way that Justin feels about Jessica. He's a lucky guy, and boy, does he know it. Wishing this adorable power couple all the best.
