Justin Hartley’s Zodiac Sign Makes Him A Quirky Partner

This Is Us star Justin Hartley's romantic life has gone through many ups and downs over the past year. After filing for divorce from Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause in November 2019, the actor has reportedly moved on with The Young and the Restless actress Sofia Pernas, reported People in August. Amidst the messy split, many have been wondering what really happened between Hartley and Stause. Although the catalyst for their split has remained a bit of a mystery, perhaps Justin Hartley’s zodiac sign can provide some insight into how he approaches romantic relationships. Born on Jan. 29, Hartley is an engaging and unique Aquarius.

This fixed air sign is depicted as the water bearer of the zodiac, known for their sparkling intellect and can-do attitude. These social butterflies make fabulous conversationalists. Their never-ending quest for knowledge means they're constantly learning something new that they can't wait to seamlessly weave into a fascinating convo. And when vibes get tense, you can always count on an Aquarius to crack a tasteful joke to lighten the mood.

When it comes to dating, Aquarians tend to approach romantic relationships in the same way as they would platonic ones. For this sign, having a foundation of friendship is extremely important. As a quirky character with sometimes eccentric taste, it's not uncommon for Aquarians to worry about how they're perceived. However, once they consider you a friend, opening up on a deeper level becomes much easier for them.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Everyday life with an Aquarius partner will be a balanced and supportive experience as long as the relationship remains a source of positivity. It's important to point out that they aren't afraid of a little drama in their romantic relationships, as long as it's over issues that matter. As soon as the water-bearer senses their partner is stirring up conflict just for the sake of it, they will start to question the depth of the relationship. Although Aquarians can make for resilient partners, their tendency to over-analyze may cause them to obsess over the flaws in a partnership.

For anyone interested in dating a smarty pants with an eclectic spirit, Aquarius just might be the sign for you. As long as you're willing to take things slow and cultivate a friendship first, this positive and solution-oriented sign can make a fun, charismatic, and ambitious partner.