Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have a way of keeping the world on its toes. Are they together? Have they split up? Their on-again, off-again relationship can sometimes drive us up a wall, but at the end of the day, we're always anxious to see if these two will weather the storm. I was excited to hear that Jelena rekindled their romance, but, sigh. It looks like these two are taking a break once more, and now my heart hurts just a tiny bit. While I'm here wallowing in self-pity over the whole ordeal, it looks like Justin is moving on... sort of. He's back on social media, folks, and Justin Bieber's "Tony Bieber" Instagram — the first post following his split with Selena Gomez — is so, so strange.

So here's what went down. A source told E! News a few short weeks ago that Justin and Selena are spending "some time away" from each other for now, but that they still have feelings for each other and are not officially calling things off for good just yet. The source said,

They were having a lot of little disagreements recently and one fight in particular blew up and caused them to decide to 'break up,' however, they've been in contact the entire time and their feelings for each other have not changed. They will absolutely get back together and they are not over, but they both need some time away from each other.

A second source continued, adding, "They both have expressed that they have been feeling overwhelmed with a lot of pressure that has come with their public relationship, and haven't been seeing eye to eye on things."

It's sad, but hey, I can understand a couple needing a little bit of breathing room (especially when you're both mega-famous pop stars who spend every day in the public eye). In the words of Ross Gellar, they are on a break.

Tell 'em, Ross.

Since the reported break, Justin has remained pretty quiet on social media, until he decided to introduce us to a... brother of his, Tony Bieber. On his Instagram, he wrote, "It’s time I introduced you to my brother Tony Bieber" and fam, you're gonna want to see this:

Of course, Tony Bieber is not really a relative of Justin's, and that's clearly just a hilariously Photoshopped image of the Biebs. While it's a little bit worrisome that this is what he's deciding to post after the drama he and Selena are going through, fans are actually living for Tony Bieber.

They took to Twitter to express their thoughts about Tony Bieber, comparing him to Poot Lovato, the photo of Demi Lovato that was turned into a meme:

Others were just obsessing over the sheer amazingness of Tony Bieber:

Long live Tony Bieber, y'all.

Of course, Selena probably didn't see this on her Insta-feed since she's not following Justin Bieber on Instagram, but I have a feeling a friend has *probably* shown her the post.

While it's totally commendable that Justin and Selena are taking some time off from each other to focus more on themselves, I truly hope that these two can pick up where they left off when they're ready. The timeline of their relationship proves that these two just keep coming back to each other, so we hope that at some point, it will be for good.

Because look at these two:

They've been together since they were babies.

And look at how much they've grown!

They are clearly meant for each other, and honestly, I think even Tony Bieber would approve.

I will never, ever stop Beliebing in them.