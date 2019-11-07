Justin Bieber's Schmidt's Deodorant Ad Features A Sweet Jailey Kiss

Justin Bieber is living by the motto, "Happy wife, happy life." Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are still basking in their newlywed bliss, and aren't shy about showing their affection for each other. Baldwin surprised her beau with a kiss in Justin Bieber's Schmidt's deodorant ad and it's the sweetest thing you'll see all day.

In the 15-second video, Bieber talks about how self-care can help those around you. "Because when we take care of ourselves, we take better care of each other," Bieber says in the clip as Baldwin plants a kiss on his cheek.

In the short ad, inspiring messages like "stress less," "hug more," and "be kind" flash across the screen as Bieber speaks. A huge smile crossed the singer's face when he got a smooch from his wife, who playfully grabbed his chin and pulled him in close. Can you blame him? The moment was absolutely adorable.

It makes sense that Bieber would include Baldwin in an ad about self-care. The pop star has been open about working through his mental health issues and bettering himself so that he can be the best husband to Baldwin.

“I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” Bieber captioned an Instagram photo in March 2019. “Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health.”

Based on Beiber and Baldwin's chemistry in his Schmidt's ad, it seems like he's succeeding in his efforts to be the best husband he can be.

Schmidt's on YouTube

Bieber seemed to be at a studio in the ad, so his Schmidt self-care seems to be helping him focus on his craft. Bieber teased new music in an Oct. 27 Instagram post, promising fans that he would release an album before the new year if he got 20 million likes on an Instagram post, and obvi, Baldwin supported him by liking the post. As of Thursday, Nov. 7, Bieber's post has nearly 12 million likes, so there's still hope that he'll reach the 20-million mark by Christmas.

Now that fans know what kind of deodorant Bieber wears, it's time to put the focus back on music because I desperately need more Bieber-esque tunes in my life.