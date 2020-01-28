You know that saying about how you "just know" when you want to spend the rest of your life with someone? Well, Justin Bieber's quote about proposing to Hailey Baldwin makes it clear he didn't quite have that experience when it came to the decision to pop the question to his now-bride. "I was extremely nervous," he revealed on the Jan. 28 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "In the past, we talked about me asking the question, and I felt like she would say yes, so I wasn't really nervous about the saying yes. But I think I was more nervous about, am I going to make this commitment? Am I able to make this commitment as a man and be able to honor, you know, what I say? Because, you know, that's a serious commitment when you say you're going to love someone for better, for worse, and be faithful, that's huge. Am I able to do that?"

Needless to say, Bieber eventually came to the conclusion that he was, and asked Baldwin to be his wife. (ICYMI: The two first tied the knot on Sept. 13, 2018 at a New York City courthouse then again on Sept. 30, 2019 with a religious ceremony in North Carolina). "I finally was like, 'You know what, I'm going to make the decision and follow through with it. Be a husband,'" Bieber continued. "This is what I've always wanted. I'm going to just choose this woman and just do it."

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Bieber isn't the only one who was grappling with whether or not he should make the trip down the aisle. In Bieber's new docuseries, Seasons, Baldwin also opened up about deciding whether or not she should take her relationship with Bieber to the next level after their tumultuous past. “He’s the first person I ever had real feelings for," she revealed. "When things went south for a little bit and we went our separate ways, I just knew that no matter what the outcome was going to be, I knew that he was going to be somebody I loved for the rest of my life."

While she noted, "in my heart, I knew this is what I wanted to do," she explained she still had to turn to her parents for advice on whether or not she should go through with the wedding. “I said, ‘This is the time you need to stop me from doing something crazy if you think this is a bad idea,’” she shared.

Justin Bieber on YouTube

Luckily, it seems as though things worked out for the two. "I'm glad it worked out because she is an amazing, amazing, amazing person," Bieber told DeGeneres. "She really is. She's super precious. I enjoy spending my life with her."

Oh, also this is neither here nor there but Bieber also casually told DeGeneres that his song "Yummy" is about his "sex life" with Baldwin. So, I'll just let that sink in for you.