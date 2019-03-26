There is no doubt about it, Justin Bieber has been through a lot these past few years. The "Sorry" star took a break from music to work on his mental health and fell in love with his new wife, Hailey Baldwin, during that process. Of course, haters are always going to hate, and one person accused Bieber of marrying Baldwin as a means to "get back" at his ex, Selena Gomez. In response, Bieber posted a long-winded message on his Instagram stories. Justin Bieber's comment to a troll about Selena Gomez and his love for Hailey Baldwin is a loud message to all haters to back off.

If you've followed Bieber at all, you know that he and Gomez were like the Ross and Rachel of the millennial generation. The two played on-again, off-again for what feels like my entire youth, and funnily enough, were seemingly "on-again" just a few months before Bieber and Baldwin got hot and heavy. When Bieber surprised us all by popping the question to Baldwin, it did feel a little bit like emotional whiplash. Still, Bieber quickly proved he was serious about Baldwin as the two stepped into a courthouse to make it official in September 2018. Since then, they have been vocal about their efforts to make married life work and prove their commitment to one another.

So, it makes sense that Bieber is over all Jelena shippers.

One particular nasty hater left a comment saying: "You are NOT in love with Hailey! You only married her to get back at SG plus Hailey sleeps with men like @shawnmendes for fame and she's racist @wflig."

Woo. There is a lot to unpack there, and Bieber was up for the challenge.

Not only did he defend his wife, he also directly addressed the comments about Gomez. As part of his message, he wrote:

Why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back and [sic] my ex, anyone who believes this is mean spirited or ten years old or younger because a logical person doesn’t talk or think this way u should be ashamed of yourself really.

He goes on to say that he still has mad love for Selena Gomez, but that that doesn't change the fact that his love for Hailey Baldwin is real.

I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals [sic] in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has happened to me period. The fact that you want to spend your day dedicating yourself to hate says a lot about you...

Bieber added that this is far from the first time someone has brought this kind of theory up, and that this is the last time he will address any Gomez vs. Baldwin comments.

"I've seen multiple people say things like this and will never respond again to a message like this because I don't like to even give it my energy," he said, adding, "but this is a reply to all immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like 'he always goes back to Selena' or 'Selena is better for him'..."

Bieber ended, "YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHAts good for me!! Hailey is my Bride period..."

Instagram/Justin Bieber

Bieber left the note on his story, so fans (and haters) only have about 24 hours to read it to get the message loud and clear. The post comes after he shared a series of sultry photos of Baldwin lying in bed with him.

Everyone, take a hint. He's serious about this marriage and everyone can chill out on the Gomez stuff. Let the man live.