Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson just started hanging out romantically, but they're already invited to wine and dine with one of Hollywood's hottest couples: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. That's right, Justin Bieber's comment on Cody Simpson's shirtless Instagram is proof he's already invested in Cyrus and Simpson's relationship. Can't say I blame him.

Simpson shared a sexy Instagram snap of himself on Oct. 8, writing, "Mood caught after my first race back last weekend." The following day, the photo caught the attention of Bieber.

"Ur body is a wonderland," the "Sorry" singer wrote, but it was a second comment that really caught fans' attention.

"Double date?" Bieber asked Simpson, to which he replied: "Text me."

Clearly, Bieber has been keeping tabs on Simpson and Cyrus' budding romance just like all their fans.

I can only imagine the quality Instagram content that would come out of a double date with these two couples, mainly because Bieber and Cyrus aren't ones to hold back when it comes to sharing things with their fans on social media.

In fact, it's how Cyrus seemingly confirmed she's dating Simpson. Yep, that's right. While laying in a hospital bed recovering from tonsillitis, the Hannah Montana alum got a visit from her beau, whom she referred to on her Instagram Stories as her "BF" — you know, slang for boyfriend.

Miley Cyrus Instagram

Like the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words.

Simpson is also all about showing off his new love interest. Just see below.

He was also jumping for joy when she finally got released from the hospital on Oct. 9.

Oh yeah, Simpson has already written a song about Cyrus. NBD, right? Cyrus shared on her Instagram Stories that she's encouraging him to drop the tune titled, "Golden Hour." Have a listen below.

While I'm still a bit heartbroken about Cyrus' split from Liam Hemsworth, I can't help but smile at how happy she looks with Simpson, and also praise her for embracing her new relationship despite backlash from haters. Cyrus came to her own defense in a Twitter post on Oct. 4, where she explained her decision to publicly date following her headline-making breakup from Hemsworth.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning. I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up…. but I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only ‘know’ what they see on the internet," she wrote.

“Don’t f–king pity me, not what I’m asking for," she added after explaining that dating is new to her, too, because she had been in a relationship with Hemsworth since she was a teen. "I have a great life I wouldn’t trade for ‘ privacy’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me! I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself / and the public’s perception of me ! Get used to me dating – this is where I am at ! #HotGirlFall.”

Here's to hoping we get a Bieber, Baldwin, Cyrus, and Simpson double date ASAP!