Fans waited five years for Justin Bieber to release his latest studio album, Changes, and now they'll have to hold out a little longer to see him perform in person. Bieber has been hard at work preparing for his 2020 tour, but things have come to a drastic halt. Justin Bieber's Changes tour is being postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With shelter in place orders issued for nearly all of the United States, Bieber is just one of the thousands of artists who have decided it's in his fan's best interest to postpone shows until the situation becomes safer.

Bieber "has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost," a statement regarding the tour read. "Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone."

The statement noted that already purchased tickets "will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled" and "information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon."

The announcement comes weeks after many of Bieber's stadium concerts were downsized to smaller arenas. Variety reported on March 6 that while the changes to Bieber's tour stops weren't directly related to the COVID-19 crisis, a "tough decision" had to be made after some cities saw "slow ticket sales," likely due to fear from the coronavirus outbreak.

When Bieber is able to get on the road and perform, Changes will mark his fifth tour, and his first since 2017. For now, fans can get themselves hyped up for the tour by listening to Bieber's Changes album on repeat as they practice social distancing.

