The coronavirus pandemic has drastically affected a variety of industries over the past few weeks, including entertainment. From postponed and canceled events, to artists and fans social distancing, it's a confusing and trying time for many. With that comes a lot of questions, like those wondering if Justin Bieber's Changes tour will be rescheduled due to coronavirus. Here's what Beliebers should know.

As of Monday, March 16, Bieber is still set to kick off his tour at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington on May 14, as planned.

Tickets for Bieber's shows went on sale on Feb. 14, but, since then, things have changed. Many of the stadiums Bieber was set to perform at have been downsized to arenas.

For example, a tweet from the official American Airlines Center page on March 6 read:

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the @justinbieber concert at AT&T Stadium on June 27 is being relocated to America Airlines Center on Sunday, June 28. Justin Bieber will perform with special guest @Kehlani and Jaden Smith. NEW DATE: Sunday, June 28, 2020 NEW VENUE: AAC

Other cities with changed venues include Bieber's shows in Texas, Cleveland, Washington, D.C., Detroit, Nashville, Ohio, and Arizona.

BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

While the change was not directly related to the coronavirus outbreak or the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to cancel or postpone any events with more than 50 people for 8 weeks, a source close to the tour claims it was “a hard decision” made based on "softer markets in select cities where tickets went on sale just days before the coronavirus hit," according to Variety.

Changes is Bieber's fifth tour, and first since 2017. While Bieber still plans to head out on the road in May, things could still change based on how the coronavirus pandemic develops in the coming weeks.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.