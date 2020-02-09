Seven years since his last appearance on the show, Justin Bieber finally returned to Saturday Night Live as a musical guest. The 25-year-old singer performed his latest hits, "Yummy" and "Intentions." Justin Bieber's SNL performance marked his first live performance of the two tracks, and it's only a snippet of what fans can expect when the Biebs embarks on his 2020 world tour.

On Feb. 8, Bieber appeared on SNL alongside first-time host RuPaul. Having performed on SNL in 2010 and 2013, Bieber's latest appearance on the show marked his third time performing.

After releasing his fourth studio album, Purpose, in 2015, Bieber took a hiatus to focus on his personal life. During his time away from the spotlight, he wed Hailey Baldwin, began therapy to help his mental health, and, through it all, he eventually found songwriting inspiration for Changes. As its title implies, the album is expected to be about Bieber's life experiences during the five years of his hiatus.

Bieber sang "Yummy" and "Intentions" live for the first time ever during his Feb. 8 Saturday Night Live performance. During his first performance of the evening, Bieber debuted a live performance of "Yummy" in front of a green screen, which started with an acoustic version of the song accompanied by two cellists and someone playing an acoustic guitar. After the stripped-down intro, the familiar "Yummy" beats dropped, and Bieber performed the track alongside four backup dancers.

Bieber dimmed the lights for his second performance, which was the newly-released "Intentions." Fans didn't have to wait long to see this new song performed live since the singer only released it the day prior, on Friday, Feb. 7. Bieber's collaborator on the new song, Quavo, even joined him on stage during the second half of the set.

Watch Bieber's SNL performances below.

Saturday Night Live on YouTube

Saturday Night Live on YouTube

On Jan. 23, Bieber held an album preview event at Village Recorders in West Los Angeles, where he reportedly opened up about his depression and the difficulties of growing up "in the industry." He revealed his public transition from a young teen to an adult inspired his latest album. When Bieber first appeared on SNL in 2010, he was only 15 years old. Now, 10 years later, Bieber has appeared on the show again, and his amazing performance shows how much he's changed since then.

Bieber's Saturday Night Live comeback definitely didn't disappoint Beliebers. Fans not only praised the live debuts of "Yummy" and "Intentions," but also buzzed about the singer's new mustache, which Bieber himself hyped in a Feb. 8 Instagram post. Keep an eye out for Bieber's upcoming fifth studio album, Changes, which will drop on Feb. 14.