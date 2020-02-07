Justin Bieber's third single off of his upcoming album Changes is here, and it's everything fans have been waiting for. The upbeat, head-bobbing anthem is basically a giant love letter to his wife, Hailey Baldwin. Justin Bieber's "Intentions" lyrics make for the perfect Valentine's Day anthem.

Bieber dropped the tune on Friday, Feb. 7, exactly one week before the entire Changes album is set to drop. Beliebers had a good feeling Baldwin was the inspiration behind it after Bieber opened up about his feelings toward her during the fourth episode of his Seasons docu-series, admitting Baldwin still makes his heart skip a beat.

"Sometimes I still get nervous with her in the room for some reason. It's weird, I know," Bieber shared. "I don't know, she just makes me nervous because I love her so much and I want her to like my stuff."

He went on to explain Baldwin was his muse for Changes. "[My album is] about her, too," he continued. "So, I'm singing about her — it's a weird thing. But it's awesome."

"Intentions" is all about living life with one goal: To give all his attention to one person.

Upon listening to the song, fans can tell how much Bieber poured himself into this single and what it means to him. It's an incredible track filled with such meaningful words. Sing along to "Intentions" in its entirety with the lyrics below.

Chorus:

Picture perfect, you don't need no filter

Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you a killer

Shower you with all my attention

Yeah, these are my only intentions

Stay in the kitchen cookin' up, got your own bread

Heart full of equity, you're an asset

Make sure that you don't need no mentions

Yeah, these are my only intentions

Verse 1:

Shout-out to your mom and dad for makin' you

Standin' ovation, they did a great job raisin' you

When I create, you're my muse

That kind of smile that makes the news

Can't nobody throw shade on your name in these streets

Triple threat, you're a boss, you a bae, you a beast

You make it easy to choose

You got a mean touch, I can't refuse

Chorus:

Picture perfect, you don't need no filter

Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you a killer

Shower you with all my attention

Yeah, these are my only intentions

Stay in the kitchen cookin' up, got your own bread

Heart full of equity, you're an asset

Make sure that you don't need no mentions

Yeah, these are my only intentions

Second Verse:

Already passed, you don't need no approval

Good everywhere, don't worry 'bout no refusal

Second to none, you got the upper hand now

Don't need a sponsor, nope, you're the brand now

You're my rock, my Colorado

Got that ring, just like Toronto

Lovin' you now, a little more tomorrow

That's how I feel, act like you know that you are

Chorus:

Picture perfect, you don't need no filter

Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you a killer

Shower you with all my attention

Yeah, these are my only intentions

Stay in the kitchen cookin' up, got your own bread

Heart full of equity, you're an asset

Make sure that you don't need no mentions

Yeah, these are my only intentions

Third Verse 3:

No cap, no pretendin'

You don't need mentions

Got 'em same goals, they don't wanna be independent

Tell them to mind your bidness (Woo), we in our feelings

It's fifty-fifty percentage

Attention, we need commitment

We gotta both admit it / It's funny we both listen

It's a blessing 'cause we both get it

You the best thing and I don't need a witness

I'ma find me a ring and pray it's perfect fitted