Justin Bieber's "Intentions" Lyrics Reveal He's Only Focused On Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber's third single off of his upcoming album Changes is here, and it's everything fans have been waiting for. The upbeat, head-bobbing anthem is basically a giant love letter to his wife, Hailey Baldwin. Justin Bieber's "Intentions" lyrics make for the perfect Valentine's Day anthem.
Bieber dropped the tune on Friday, Feb. 7, exactly one week before the entire Changes album is set to drop. Beliebers had a good feeling Baldwin was the inspiration behind it after Bieber opened up about his feelings toward her during the fourth episode of his Seasons docu-series, admitting Baldwin still makes his heart skip a beat.
"Sometimes I still get nervous with her in the room for some reason. It's weird, I know," Bieber shared. "I don't know, she just makes me nervous because I love her so much and I want her to like my stuff."
He went on to explain Baldwin was his muse for Changes. "[My album is] about her, too," he continued. "So, I'm singing about her — it's a weird thing. But it's awesome."
"Intentions" is all about living life with one goal: To give all his attention to one person.
Upon listening to the song, fans can tell how much Bieber poured himself into this single and what it means to him. It's an incredible track filled with such meaningful words. Sing along to "Intentions" in its entirety with the lyrics below.
Chorus:
Picture perfect, you don't need no filter
Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you a killer
Shower you with all my attention
Yeah, these are my only intentions
Stay in the kitchen cookin' up, got your own bread
Heart full of equity, you're an asset
Make sure that you don't need no mentions
Yeah, these are my only intentions
Verse 1:
Shout-out to your mom and dad for makin' you
Standin' ovation, they did a great job raisin' you
When I create, you're my muse
That kind of smile that makes the news
Can't nobody throw shade on your name in these streets
Triple threat, you're a boss, you a bae, you a beast
You make it easy to choose
You got a mean touch, I can't refuse
Chorus:
Picture perfect, you don't need no filter
Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you a killer
Shower you with all my attention
Yeah, these are my only intentions
Stay in the kitchen cookin' up, got your own bread
Heart full of equity, you're an asset
Make sure that you don't need no mentions
Yeah, these are my only intentions
Second Verse:
Already passed, you don't need no approval
Good everywhere, don't worry 'bout no refusal
Second to none, you got the upper hand now
Don't need a sponsor, nope, you're the brand now
You're my rock, my Colorado
Got that ring, just like Toronto
Lovin' you now, a little more tomorrow
That's how I feel, act like you know that you are
Chorus:
Picture perfect, you don't need no filter
Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you a killer
Shower you with all my attention
Yeah, these are my only intentions
Stay in the kitchen cookin' up, got your own bread
Heart full of equity, you're an asset
Make sure that you don't need no mentions
Yeah, these are my only intentions
Third Verse 3:
No cap, no pretendin'
You don't need mentions
Got 'em same goals, they don't wanna be independent
Tell them to mind your bidness (Woo), we in our feelings
It's fifty-fifty percentage
Attention, we need commitment
We gotta both admit it / It's funny we both listen
It's a blessing 'cause we both get it
You the best thing and I don't need a witness
I'ma find me a ring and pray it's perfect fitted