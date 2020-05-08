Sorry, Curtis Roach and Tyga, but "Bored in the House" has officially been replaced by a new self-quarantine anthem. On May 8, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber dropped the music video for their new song, "Stuck With U," which is all about taking advantage of time cooped up with your loved ones during the coronavirus outbreak. Not only is the song a total bop — it's packed with celeb cameos, as well as plenty of sweet moments between Biebs and his wifey. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's body language in "Stuck With U" is seriously romantic, and if #QuarantineGoals is a thing, then they're it.

I reached out to Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence, to get her thoughts on the lovebirds' best moments in the video. Her take: Bieber and Baldwin are "making the most of their time in quarantine." The vid includes clips of the couple snuggling in bed, slow dancing in their kitchen, boxing in their home gym, and strolling outside (with their super casual Beverly Hills mansion in the background), and they look more loved-up than ever. Here's how Brown interprets Bieber and Baldwin's "Stuck With U" body language.

Baldwin Wants Everyone To Know That Bieber Is Hers. Courtesy of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande on YouTube The first shot of Bieber and Baldwin (0:25 in the video) shows the two cuddling in bed, Baldwin wearing an adorable tie-dye sweatshirt and glasses and Bieber a gray hoodie. "She's showing some ownership of him with the way her arm is wrapped around him from behind and onto his chest," Brown says of the moment.

Their Connection Is Really Intimate. Courtesy of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande on YouTube Ten seconds later, the video shows the couple in their stunning kitchen, swaying in each other's arms. Aw. "You can tell they're a really tight unit and doing well because their hips are touching," says Brown. "Add to that they're looking at each other in the eye at close range. That's hard to do if you're not really intimate. That's the sign of a great couple."

They're Good Friends As Well As Lovers. Courtesy of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande on YouTube A minute and 30 seconds into the video, Bieber and Baldwin head outdoors for some fresh air, with Baldwin in a puffy white coat and Bieber, of course, rocking Drew House apparel. "His arm is around her, but he's got a fist. So it's more like buddies than romantic," Brown says. "But she's holding on to his wrist, keeping him there, so this shows a different facet to their relationship. They're good friends."

Bieber Also Likes Claiming Baldwin As His. Courtesy of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande on YouTube At 2:28 in the vid, the couple's body language becomes less friendly and more romantic. "He's pulling her in with what looks to be a little shoulder massage, so there's a little ownership and control from him here," says Brown. "She's making an effort to touch his hand a bit, so she likes it."

Even When They're Distracted, Their Bond Is Strong. Courtesy of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande on YouTube Finally, at 2:50 in the video, Bieber and Baldwin get up close and personal, and though their connection is a little off, their it's still strong. "She's tenderly touching his face, trying to look him in the eye. It's a sweet moment," Brown says. "He's not fully engaged in this moment, but he's pretty close."