Biebwins (and yes, I just made this up) have been on high-alert for all things related to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin since the couple announced their engagement just days ago. From their flirty and affectionate posts to each other on social media to the model's massive engagement ring, many of us (definitely me) have already labeled them as our latest #CouplesGoals obsession. For those who have yet to hop aboard the Biebwin bandwagon, just wait until you see Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's matching watches.

The "Love Yourself" singer took to Instagram to share a photo of his and Baldwin's new sparkly jewels on Friday, July 13. In the image, Bieber and his fiancée have their arms interlocked, with their diamond-encrusted watches on full display. He captioned the dazzling shot "Me and bae."

According to The Daily Mail, the watch is seemingly designed by Audemars Piguet and is worth about $140,000. Also, as the outlet notes, if you're feeling a sense of déjà vu after seeing the pic, it's because Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna had also flaunted the same diamond watches on social media back in 2016.

Take a look, but be advised: The sparklers might temporarily blind you.

I told you. These things are so bedazzled with diamonds (on top of diamonds) that you almost have to squint to protect your eyes. Although, it truly is a stunning look for them both.

The gifts come just days after Bieber reportedly proposed to Baldwin with a $500,000 engagement ring during their vacation in the Bahamas. He officially announced the news in a heart-melting post on Instagram on July 9, writing: “Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!”

Bieber continued:

You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!!

Since breaking the news of their plans to make their love official, the couple hasn't shied away from sharing their new journey together. Bieber recently posted a photo of him and Baldwin in a passionate make out session to Instagram, and she uploaded a fun picture of her and her beau jetting off together. Their love story is certainly a "started from the bottom, now we're here" sort of deal, especially considering some of Bieber's previous comments about his future with Baldwin.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For example, in a 2016 interview with GQ, where he referred to her as "someone I really love," Bieber said he ultimately wanted to ensure that he would be 100 percent ready for Baldwin before settling down with her. He explained:

I know that in the past I’ve hurt people and said things that I didn’t mean to make them happy in the moment. So now I’m just more so looking at the future, making sure I’m not damaging them. What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged. It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard. I just don’t want to hurt her.

Fast forward a couple years, and Bieber has seemingly really come through on his word. And, if you ask me, the gifts from him are definitely an extra touch to show just how serious he is about his girl. Goals, guys, goals.