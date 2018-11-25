Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are madly in love, y'all, and they don't care who knows it. Every since the couple secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse back in September, they've been getting matching tattoos, packing on the PDA like there's no tomorrow, and displaying their adoration for each other at every opportunity. And on Saturday, Nov. 24, the lovebirds showed that they are still very much in honeymoon mode as they tried out his and hers dressing in Canada and things quickly got very steamy. In case you had any doubts, young love is very much alive and thriving, and Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin kissing at a Toronto hockey game proves that newlywed life is their best life.

The couple's hockey date on Saturday quickly caught the attention of Beliebers and non-Beliebers alike, thanks to the fact that Justin simply couldn't keep his hands off his new bride, per a Twitter video of the pair at a Maple Leafs game.. It's no secret that Bieber, who was born in Canada, loves a good game of hockey, and his wife proved to be a good luck charm as the Toronto Maple Leafs won 6-0 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Fans took to Twitter to share photos of Bieber and Baldwin rocking matching royal blue Mr. and Mrs. Bieber Maple Leafs jerseys, excitedly cheering on the team, and catching a serious makeout sesh during the game. Things got hot and heavy, and people couldn't handle it.

I don't know if I needed to see all of that, but okurrr, Justin.

The Biebers' steamy hockey outing comes just a day after the "Love Yourself" hitmaker took to Instagram to admit that relationships aren't "always easy."

"First Thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting Thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together," Bieber wrote in a heartfelt post on Friday, Nov. 23. "Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient !"

While Thanksgiving might have been tough day for the couple to host, especially since they were bringing together both of their families under one roof, it looks like the newlyweds were back to living their best and most loved-up lives just one day later.

On Friday, Baldwin celebrated her 22nd birthday with cake and a diamond Bieber necklace that shows that she's happily embracing her married name at every opportunity. Oh, and there was her Instagram post, captioned "Very thankful," which showed the newlyweds packing on the smooches once again, this time with a side of birthday cake mixed in there.

Leave it to the Biebers to toe the line between cute and nauseating, but I can't help rooting for them. Plus, their recent excursion to the hockey rink (while wearing twinning his and hers jerseys, no less) is just further proof that the couple who dresses together, stays together.