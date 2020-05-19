Securing a No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 is supposed to be a time of celebration, but when Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's "Stuck With U" topped the chart, not everyone was pleased. In fact, some didn't believe it was possible and even went so far as to accuse the artists of buying their spot. You need to read Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's responses to chart manipulation accusations because they laid down the facts.

Bieber and Grande have been friends for a long time, so when they announced their collaboration for "Stuck With U," fans were thrilled they were finally teaming up after all these years. On May 8, they released the single along with a music video showing fans and celebrities spending time with the special people in their lives.

Since Bieber and Grande are no strangers to topping the Billboard charts, fans predicted their single would debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100. Sure enough, on May 18, Billboard announced "Stuck With U" debuted at No. 1. Right behind them was Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj's "Say So" at No. 2, and Tekashi 6ix9ine's new single "Gooba" debuted at No. 3.

The day the results came out, 6ix9ine posted an Instagram video saying "Gooba" would have gone No. 1 if it wasn't for chart manipulation, claiming Grande and Bieber bought thousands of copies of the song at the last minute using only six credit cards to manipulate the chart's final results.

Not long after, Bieber and Grande responded to the accusations they bought their No. 1.

"I don’t give my energy to drama or strange accusations normally but this has gone a little too far," Grande began in her May 18 Instagram post. "My fans bought the song. JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE). they are ride or die motherf*ckers and I thank god every day that i have them in my life."

She continued, "To anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason.....), i ask u to take a moment to humble yourself. be grateful you’re even here. that people want to listen to u at all."

Read Grande's full post below.

On his IG Story, Bieber also told everyone their success was thanks to fan support. "The rules are clear one credit card can buy max 4 copies. Anything over that the entire amount gets thrown out. Nielsen company checks this and found all our sales were legit because our fans are amazing and bought them. Don’t discredit our fan base with false info," he said.

Check out Bieber's post below.

Bieber and Grande are proud of their achievement together and they made it clear they won't stand for anyone discrediting their hard work.