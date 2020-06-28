Make no mistake: You're in the midst of a strange, intense, and unpredictable time in astrology right now. You just experienced two life-altering and transformative eclipses and by the end of this week, you'll have experienced another. When it's eclipse season, there's very little you can do besides surrender to the universe and accept that everything is happening for a reason. If you're feeling more overwhelmed than usual, chances are you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of June 29, 2020. To be more specific, these zodiac signs are Leo, Sagittarius, and Capricorn. However, don't allow yourself to believe you're in the clear if your zodiac sign didn't make the "worst" list this week. Truth be told, everyone's feeling the pressure.

Even though eclipses are famous for connecting with the North Node (your ultimate destiny) and inflicting harsh and unexpected shifts in your life, there is plenty of planetary support aiding you as you make your transition into the future. When Mercury retrograde forms a sextile with Uranus on June 30, you may have a surprising revelation about a thought or memory from the past. Reflection and introspection are very much encouraged this week, as you might be pleasantly surprised by what you find. As the sun later sextiles Uranus on July 1, you're opening your mind to the different sides of yourself; the sides you've maybe been resistant to visit out of a fear of change. And when the lunar eclipse in Capricorn takes place on July 5, it's go time. Anything can (and likely will) happen.

Shutterstock

Here's what the following zodiac signs can expect:

Leo: You're In The Midst Of A Very Sensitive And Spiritual Time

You're deep in your feelings lately. So deep, in fact, you may even want to cancel your plans and spend time alone. If engaging in small talk and socializing feels more exhausting than usual, listen to what your gut is telling you to do and surround yourself with quiet. You're processing more spiritual energy than usual and you may even be enduring an internal transformation. This energy is beautiful, painful, and very personal. It's OK if it feels like no one understands what you're going through. Some things need to be done alone.

Sagittarius: You're Learning What's Here To Stay And What Will Go

You're dealing with the blows of unexpected change at the moment. There's a chance something important to you has abruptly left your life and you're still analyzing the hole it's left behind. Don't expect yourself to bounce back easily. There's no reason to pretend everything is fine when it isn't or put pressure on yourself to get over it when you're not ready to. Rushing through the process of healing will leave you feeling hastily and messily put back together. This week, give yourself permission to feel whatever it is you're feeling. There's nothing wrong with it.

Capricorn: You're Changing Faster Than The World Can Keep Up

Your life has changed so much over the course of the past couple of years. In fact, you may even feel like a very different person than you did before. There may be one last surprise waiting for you by the end of the week, so brace yourself for the unexpected. As uncomfortable as that thought may be, take comfort in the fact that the universe is positioning you for the kind of success you've always dreamed of. This success might take place on a path you never thought you would take. It may even look like failure before it starts to look like success. Trust in your journey.